UWS to host event Tuesday encouraging diversity, inclusion

The University of Wisconsin-Superior is encouraging students, staff and community members to make a commitment to celebrate and learn about diversity this month.

The UWS Office of Multicultural Affairs will host an event Tuesday, “One Step — One Action — Right Now,” as part of the university’s larger diversity, equity and inclusion theme for October. The event will give attendees the opportunity to write personal diversity, equity and inclusion commitments and to get their picture taken with their written statements.

UWS students, faculty and alumni will attend the event along with Duluth Mayor Emily Larson, former Wisconsin State Sen. Bob Jauch, UWS Chancellor Renee Wachter, Duluth’s Human Rights Officer Carl Crawford, Superior Police Chief Nick Alexander and Denfeld High School Principal Tonya Sconiers, according to a news release from UWS.

Gabriela Theis, interim director of multicultural affairs at UWS, said some campus and community members made their commitments to diversity, equity and inclusion ahead of Tuesday’s event. These people will discuss their commitments Tuesday in a short presentation.

Theis said the event will help build a better community. The community and the U.S. have work to do when it comes to understanding each other, she added.

“I think coming together and doing something about inclusion — it’s important,” she said. “We have to be able to understand different perspectives and different ways of thinking and different cultures.”

Dr. Dean Yohnk, UWS Dean of Faculties and Graduate Studies, said he has made a commitment to work with campus departments to hire the most diverse faculty possible.

Yohnk said he worked previously at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside in Kenosha, Wis., one of the more diverse campuses in the University of Wisconsin system. When he moved to Superior, he said he was struck by the lack of diversity on campus.

Yohnk said it is his duty as an educator to expose students to other cultures.

“Our world is becoming more global and interconnected all the time,” Yohnk said. “It’s our duty to diversify.”

If you go

“One Step — One Action — Right Now” diversity and inclusion event

When: Noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11

Where: Old Main 232, University of Wisconsin-Superior