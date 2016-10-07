Historic Old Central High School dominates the Central Hillside sky at dusk in Duluth in March 2016. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)

The Duluth School Board will decide this month whether to discuss Many Rivers Montessori’s interest in one of the Duluth school district’s unused buildings.

But that’s not what three board members wanted when they asked to meet with representatives from Many Rivers, the members said. Many Rivers asked for such a meeting with the board last month, and Alanna Oswald, Art Johnston and Harry Welty wanted it placed on October’s agenda.

The agenda, set this month by Rosie Loeffler-Kemp and David Kirby, with chairwoman Annie Harala out of town, has an item that involves voting on whether the board alone should meet and talk about “the merits of a PK-12 educational provider’s interest in purchasing available school district properties.”

The three members asking for the meeting wrote as their proposed agenda item: “consideration of the request from Many Rivers Montessori for the courtesy of a meeting to discuss the merits of Many Rivers Montessori’s requests to purchase available district properties.” It says the agenda item should include discussions with representatives from Many Rivers.

Oswald said they didn’t ask for a vote to meet with the group; they simply want it to happen.

“I want to give them the opportunity they asked for,” she said of Many Rivers. “I don’t know much about their organization and want the opportunity to explore and ask questions about who they are and what they do.”

Welty said the agenda item ignores their request.

“It replaces it with a motion that could prevent the discussion from taking place at all,” he said.

Neither Loeffler-Kemp nor Kirby immediately returned calls Friday night.

The board has a policy saying it will not sell to K-12 competition, and twice last spring voted to not suspend the policy in regard to an offer for the former Central High School on behalf of Duluth Edison Charter Schools.

Many Rivers Montessori has made three separate offers for Duluth school district buildings that formerly were schools, including the Secondary Technical Center in Duluth Heights, Nettleton Elementary in Central Hillside and Rockridge Elementary in Lakeside. The private, tuition-based Montessori school serves toddlers through eighth grade.

Its board chairman, John Kliewer, said recently it is most interested in Nettleton because of its central location. A deal with Sherman Associates to renovate the school into housing recently fell through. The school has been empty for more than three years.

Kliewer and Many Rivers head of schools Mark Niedermier argue that their school poses no competition to Duluth public schools based on differences in philosophy, instruction style and families who seek it out. They are hoping the board will make a policy exception for them, and consider a sale.

The majority of the board rejected suspending its policy for Edison last spring because of fears of increasing student loss, and how that would affect school programming. Fewer students means less state aid.

The board will discuss the matter Monday at its business committee meeting.