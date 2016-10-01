Future of DBU uncertain amid accreditation concerns

Duluth Business University is one of the colleges affected by the U.S. Department of Educator's decision to no longer recognize it accreditor, the Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges and Students. (Bob King / rking@duluthnews.com)

The future of the 125-year-old Duluth Business University is uncertain, following a federal decision that stripped its accrediting agency of oversight authority.

The U.S. Department of Education in late September said it was terminating recognition of the Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges and Schools, banning it from the federal financial aid program; a school must be accredited by a recognized agency for its students to be eligible for federal financial aid.

The agency has filed an appeal, and pending that, schools that were accredited by ACICS have 18 months to find new accreditation to tap those federal funds for its students, or risk closure.

Duluth Business University plans to seek reaccreditation, said its president, Jim Gessner.

“Students will not be at risk,” he said Friday, saying he does not plan to close the private, for-profit school of about 140 students.

“If we wanted to leave, we’d be gone by now,” he said.

But an official with the Minnesota Office of Higher Education said the closure of a small, private school such as DBU is likely. The process of being accepted by a new accreditor is expensive, said Betsy Talbot, manager of private institution registration and licensing for the office.

“It’s a for-profit entity. If it’s losing money, most of these institutions will make the business decision to close sooner or later,” she said.

Some will have enough money to allow students to complete their programs, “but as we’ve seen … with Regency Institute … it can lead to abrupt closures,” Talbot said.

All 79 campuses of the Twin Cities-based Regency Beauty Institute — including a campus in Duluth — closed last week without warning.

A letter to national accreditor ACICS from the federal Department of Education outlined several areas where it was not in compliance, noting many problems with school regulation that were “serious and long-standing.”

According to the Washington Post, the council is accused of letting schools under investigation for fraud or extremely low graduation rates receive millions of dollars in federal loans and grants.

DBU is one of almost 300 schools accredited by that agency. Gessner, acknowledging the expense and time involved with seeking approval from a new accreditor, said the school is committed to its students and efforts will be made.

“We are working in a very tough market right now,” he said, and the university is struggling. There are fewer people in the state seeking higher education, he said, affecting enrollments at DBU the same way it is affecting many other colleges and universities. The school has less than half of the enrollment it did in 2003 when its campus moved to West Duluth.

The results of the council’s appeal will be announced Jan. 8. Gessner said DBU will operate as usual during the process, and noted he was optimistic the appeal results would be positive, with the agency taking corrective action.

But the Department of Education letter to ACICS said that its “track record does not inspire confidence that it can address all of the problems effectively.”

Talbot said the likelihood of a successful appeal was low.

Aside from expense, the process of becoming accredited elsewhere is lengthy and would come with stricter requirements, meaning a sizeable undertaking for schools. DBU and many others are attempting to gain accreditation from the same agency, the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges.

DBU has not told the Minnesota Office of Higher Education that it plans to close. Most schools aren’t yet at that point, Talbot said.

Gessner said DBU has “darn good” employees and “wonderful” students.

“We train a lot of folks who need jobs. We are in it for the long term and we are hoping to make it through,” he said.

DBU first opened in 1891 and was a fixture of the downtown until its move to West Duluth. Its graduation rate in 2014 was 46 percent, although schools are only required to track first-time, full-time students who complete a degree at the institution where they started. That rate was among the highest of similar schools in Minnesota.

According to figures from the National Center for Education Statistics, the majority of DBU’s students together received $2.8 million in federal financial aid in 2014-15. Tuition last year — not including living expenses — was nearly $18,000.

Students can earn certificates and degrees from DBU for programs for administrative assistants and patient services coordinators, business and health care administration and management, medical billing and coding and veterinary technology.