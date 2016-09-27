Kerry Leider, Property & Risk Manager for the Duluth School District, stands in the cafeteria at Lincoln Park Middle School, considered the flagship of the new schools built under the $315 million long-range facilities plan completed in 2013. Leider has worked for the district for 23 years and will retire this Friday. Bob King / rking@duluthnews.com

As Kerry Leider retires this week after 23 years with the Duluth school district, he may be most remembered for implementing the Duluth school district's controversial building plan, known as the Red Plan.

But Leider, 57, oversaw several other major school projects, including a new Public Schools Stadium and restoration of the Denfeld auditorium. In his time as property and risk manager, he's done everything from drive a tractor to execute the $315 million building plan that is seen as the most comprehensive Minnesota schools plan to date.

"He's done an extraordinary job; I've watched him through the years," said Mark Myles, a former superintendent who retired in 1998 and worked closely with Leider. "He has supervised the construction and renovation of virtually every school in Duluth ... he's really done his job, and with class and professionalism."

Current Superintendent Bill Gronseth said Leider has brought positive change to the district in both student safety and improved efficiency of its buildings, and his leadership during the long-range plan helped develop "the great sites that we have today."

Leider came to the Duluth district in 1993 from the Minnesota Department of Education, where he managed health and safety funding. Right away in Duluth he was charged with a long-range facilities plan that meant more than $15 million in improvements, and which closed schools such as Cobb and Merritt elementaries.

"That was a good project, and I got baptized by fire," Leider said, noting "a lot of people weren't happy" with the school closures.

Add $300 million and you have the Red Plan, the last major long-range school plan he helmed. Stemming from years of declining enrollment and the need to address long-neglected buildings, the project spanned roughly a decade from early talks to completion in 2013. It was approved without a referendum, closed several schools, grew by several million dollars, spurred lawsuits and divided the community.

While the project was controversial and Leider deeply involved, he wasn't on the end of as many personal attacks as others, he said.

"It wasn't my plan; my role was the execution of the plan," he said, and to keep it on track and on budget. "Even the strongest and most outspoken opponents didn't seem like they were looking to me or blaming me for what was happening or why they were disappointed. That allowed me to continue to do it. ... I am comfortable working through chaos, especially if I see the end result is something that is really important and needed."

Leider had a tough job with the long-range facilities plan, former School Board member Tom Kasper said, but he was always accommodating with board members and to the public when there were questions and "he was a pretty good steward of the public's money in that process."

Leider said he worked to keep expenses down, but calls for equity between schools and increased construction costs helped boost the budget by several million dollars. His job was to explain those costs and convey that other things might be dropped or that more money was needed. An example of something that cost far more than first planned were the kitchens, which turned into high-quality production kitchens at most sites.

"And the quality of food and the importance of health was driving that," he said, noting the end result is quality buildings that match today's curriculum.

"You can debate forever whether it was the right plan or not, but you can't argue that our buildings aren't really nice buildings that serve our programs well," he said.

For the record, Leider says he favored a different plan, one that put a single Duluth high school on the former Central High School property.

With that plan, people were concerned about fewer participation opportunities in athletics and other extracurriculars, he said, but he advocated for one high school to the extent that he could.

"Ultimately, I had to get on board and work with the plan decided or find someplace else to do my work," he said. "At that point, I tried to do the best I could to create a school district with two excellent high schools."

The Red Plan work had Leider putting in 60-hour weeks regularly, but "I was loving what I was doing and glad to be a part of it," he said, learning many things on the job, in each of the school projects throughout his career.

Aside from managing construction, maintenance and repair of the district's buildings, Leider was tasked with making them available to the community and with preparing long-term maintenance and repair plans. His one regret, he said, is that there is no adopted plan to preserve the iconic Historic Old Central High School, opened in 1892, which — with no major repairs since the early 1980s — is in need of about $18 million in improvements.

Thorough work and planning have been his philosophies since he began with the district, when "we had more garbage cans collecting water from leaking roofs than garbage," he said. "I knew the first thing we had to do was replace roofs."

Career highlights include seeing the community effort that went into passing a referendum for a new Public Schools Stadium at Denfeld and then overseeing that project in 2003, and working with local artisans to restore the historically and sentimentally important Denfeld auditorium in 2006.

"There have been some really excellent local firms, engineering and architectural, that I have had the opportunity to work with, and I would put their skills up against anyone in the country," he said.

Leider — who plans to continue working in the education field, possibly marketing safety products or consulting — has been a frequent presenter at conferences for professional organizations related to his work. He's even presenting on his last day of work — a vacation day — speaking to a state school maintenance supervisor group on how to plan for change and learn from experience.