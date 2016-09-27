Alworth lecture on UN at UMD on Wednesday night

The Royal D. Alworth Jr. Institute for International Studies at the University of Minnesota Duluth will host a lecture titled “The UN at 70 and Counting” at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The free lecture by Thomas G. Weiss, presidential professor of political science at the Graduate Center of the City University of New York, will take place in the Kathryn A. Martin Library rotunda on the UMD campus. It will be followed by a reception and book signing.

Organizers say Weiss will address questions including: Is the UN broken? Why does it fail in its mission of international peace and security? How might it be fixed? Where and when does it succeed?

“Weiss will examine the history of the UN and provide answers to these questions and argue that if the UN did not exist, we would invent it,” the institute reported.