Long-closed Clover Valley School will be torn down

Windows are broken out on the long-abandoned Clover Valley School along Homestead Road northeast of Duluth in October 2014. (Andrew Krueger / akrueger@duluthnews.com)

St. Louis County announced Monday that the former Clover Valley School in Duluth Township, between Duluth and Two Harbors, has been added to its priority list of blighted and dilapidated buildings that will be torn down. (Photo courtesy of St. Louis County)

The abandoned Clover Valley School between Duluth and Two Harbors is seen in October 2014. (Andrew Krueger / akrueger@duluthnews.com)

The old Clover Valley School hasn't heard a recess bell since 1974, but it's managed to hang on for more than 40 years, with at least some walls still standing.

Until now.

St. Louis County announced Monday that the former school in Duluth Township, between Duluth and Two Harbors, has been added to its priority list of blighted and dilapidated buildings that will be torn down.

It's part of the county's ongoing effort from Duluth to neighboring townships to Iron Range cities to remove old buildings — where taxes have been unpaid for years — that have deteriorated beyond any useful life, home now only to pigeons, skunks and vandals.

The county has allocated some $800,000 for dilapidated building demolition this year, and the school is one of 34 structures approved for demolition by the County Board earlier this month.

The 25-acre property officially went tax forfeited in 2015, giving the county legal authority to take action. Garbage now covers the floors of the former school building, graffiti covers the remaining walls, windows are all broken out and the roof leaks like a sieve.

Dana Kazel, the county's spokeswoman, said the building should be demolished within three weeks.

According to local historians, the original school building was built in 1929 with an addition, including most of what is still standing, built in 1953.

The building has had several tenants in the years since the school closed and its students were shuffled to Two Harbors schools after a merger that in itself was controversial. The building was used as a processing center for Lake Superior herring and as a production area for a company that tried to develop a vinyl film laminate. Two fires in the early 1990s resulted in the collapse of some walls. County officials said that real estate filings from 2002 noted the building contained hazardous materials; had no electricity; that the roof, windows and mechanical system needed repair; and that the septic system needed to be replaced.

Both the Duluth Township board and County Board were unanimous in wanting the building torn down so someone might redevelop the site with a new structure.

County Commissioner Pete Stauber, who represents Duluth Township, said the old school has been "a frustrating problem for this community for years."

"It has been unfortunate to see the property go from a center of community pride when it was an operating school to its decline through neglect and vandalism," said David Mount, Duluth Township Board chairman, in a prepared statement.