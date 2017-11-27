Police said the robbery took place on the city's west side at the First National Bank.

Also on Monday, the FBI, which is called in to investigate bank robberies, sent out a tweet asking for information about a logo on a bag the robber carried.

In the robbery, the suspect pulled out a black handgun and pointed it at two bank employees and took an undetermined amount of money.

He then fled to his vehicle parked nearby and was last seen heading east on 26th Street in the middle of the city. The vehicle was described as a small black SUV, but the make or model was unknown.