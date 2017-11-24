The call from the 2400 block of Woodland Avenue was received just after 7:15 p.m.

"Responding squads encountered several people leaving the residence," Duluth police reported. "Three individuals were arrested at the scene and (another) was seen leaving the scene but was not located. Several items from the residence were located in a neighbor's yard."

The investigation was ongoing late Friday. Authorities said they believed that the suspects and tenants knew each other, and that there was no danger to the public. No further information was available.