Three arrested following shooting in Fergus Falls

Derek Joel Koch, 35, and Shaylee Bree McCulloch, 20, both of Dalton, and Hailey Rose Johnson, 20, of Erhard, are being held in the Otter Tail County Jail on charges of conspiracy to commit murder in the second degree, and aiding and abetting assault in the first degree, according to Fergus Falls Police Chief Kile Bergren.

According to police reports, officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the 100 block of South Union at about 4 a.m. Tuesday. The caller said there was a disturbance at a neighbor’s apartment followed by possible gunshots.

Officers later found a man with a gunshot wound at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls, as well as signs that a shooting had occurred at the location of the original call. The victim was transported to a Fargo hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Bergren said the shooting wasn’t random and that there was no known risk to the general public.