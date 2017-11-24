Matters of record received Nov. 24, 2017

Laura S. Budd, 78, Duluth, inattentive driving, fined $50.

Brady L. Carlstrom, 21, Blaine, Minn., driving 57 mph in a 30 mph zone, fined $100.

Austin J. Clement, 23, Richfield, Minn., aiding and abetting gross-misdemeanor theft, fined $50 and 365 days in local confinement, 316 days stayed on one year of probation with conditions including $2,800 in restitution.

Joseph J. Cloud Jr., 41, Duluth, violation of an harassment restraining order, fined $50 and 28 months in prison, time stayed on five years of probation with conditions including 90 days in local confinement or NERCC and Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program.

Sara F. Cogger, 32, Duluth, driving 80 mph in a 55 mph zone, fined $70.

Xavior L. Disch, 20, Duluth, aiding and abetting gross-misdemeanor burglary and aiding and abetting criminal damage to property, fined $50 and one year in local confinement, 363 days stayed on two years of probation with conditions including $1,605 in restitution - per each count concurrent.

Ashley O. Dodson, 27, Duluth, disorderly conduct - brawling or fighting, dismissed.

Josie M. Hahn, 19, Duluth, misrepresentation of age, fined $100.

Dillon M. Haider, 19, Melrose, Minn., underage consumption, fined $100.

David D. Heathfield, 19, Blaine, Minn., alcohol consumption by a minor, fined $100.

Kemon D. Johnson, 20, Duluth, alcohol consumption by a minor, fined $100.

Mark P. Little, 24, Hawthorne, driving after suspension, fined $200.

Kathryn M. Lundstrom, 36, Rockford, Minn., fugitive, extradition waived.

Sir C. McCurtis, 35, Fridley, Minn., possession of a controlled substance, fined $50 and 24 months in prison, time stayed on two years of probation; controlled substance crime and two counts of sale of a controlled substance, dismissed.

Kelly J. Monahan, 49, Esko, driving 65 mph in a 40 mph zone, fined $70.

Cynthia M. Montzka, 24, Prior Lake, Minn., two counts of driving after suspension, fined $200 per each count.

Freddie Neal III, 47, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.

Corinne A. Nisius, 58, Duluth, possession/sale of hypo syringe/needle, maintain a public nuisance, possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct - offensive/abusive/noisy/obscene, continued for dismissal for one year on condition of no same or similar offense.

Cody E. Oak, 23, Brookston, illegal use of license plates not issued to that vehicle and failure to transfer title, fined $500 - per each count concurrent.

Karen M. Olson, 49, Duluth, disorderly conduct - brawling or fighting, dismissed.

Brock A. Puckett, 25, Duluth, possession of marijuana in vehicle (offense date 10/23/10), fined $150; first count of driving after cancellation (offense date 10/23/10), fined $200; three counts of driving after cancellation, fined $200 per each count; possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.

Kaylee A. Rackliffe, 21, Duluth, inattentive driving, fined $50.

Shayla R. Rutherford, 28, Duluth, domestic assault, continued for dismissal for one year on condition of no same or similar offense.

Dakota D. Thorstenson, 23, Duluth, careless driving and driving 57 mph in a 30 mph zone, fined $300 per each count concurrent.

George D. Warren Jr., 35, Duluth, first count of violation of an order for protection, fined $50 and 32 months in prison, time stayed on three years of probation with conditions including Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program; second count of violation of an order for protection, fined $50 and 36 months in prison, time stayed on three years of probation with same conditions as first count - concurrent.

Jack R. Wilson, 18, Hugo, Minn., underage consumption, fined $100.

Jennifer L. Wittwer, 19, Duluth, domestic assault, dismissed.

The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Duluth. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.