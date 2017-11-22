Matters of record received Nov. 22, 2017

Nov. 21

Aaron D. Abramson, 34, Duluth, uninsured vehicle, continued for dismissal for one year on condition of no same or similar offense.

Randy S. Avery, 47, Duluth, misdemeanor theft, continued for dismissal for one year with conditions including community work service.

Andrew J. Beaulieu, 29, Cloquet, misdemeanor theft, fined $50 and 19 days in local confinement; possession of stolen property, fined $50 and 16 days in local confinement - concurrent; second count of fleeing from a police officer, fined $50 and 14 days in local confinement - concurrent; first count of fleeing from a police officer and criminal damage to property - tampering with a motor vehicle, dismissed.

Craig B. Behning, 68, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 365 days in local confinement, $1,000 and time stayed on two years of probation with conditions including driver improvement clinic, Victim Impact Panel, Ignition Interlock Program and 30 days of electronic monitoring (stayed for length of probation); driving while under the influence of alcohol, dismissed.

Fannie L. Bennett, 37, Duluth, domestic assault, adjudication stayed on two years of probation with conditions including a $50 fine and two days in local confinement; child endangerment, dismissed.

Kontrell E. D. Brown, 22, Chicago, simulated drug violation - lead to believe is a controlled substance - packaged as illegal drug, dismissed.

Karen S. Butcher, 45, Duluth, disorderly conduct, fined $100.

Madison N. Byykkonen, 20, Duluth, assault, adjudication stayed on one year of probation with conditions including 18 days in local confinement.

Isaac K. Dinsmore, 32, Duluth, disorderly conduct - offensive/abusive/noisy/obscene, fined $100.

Bruce P. Eisenach, 71, Duluth, disorderly conduct, continued for dismissal for one year on condition of no same or similar offense.

Jami L. Goodwin, 33, Duluth, misdemeanor theft violations, fined $350.

Joshua J. Kaufer, 34, Duluth, second count of possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on three years of probation with conditions including 26 days in local confinement; first count of possession of a controlled substance, possession or sale of a legend drug and illegal possession or sale of hypodermic syringe/needle, dismissed.

John T. Kleveter, 23, Hermantown, trespassing - business, 45 days in local confinement; possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on one year of probation with conditions; giving a false name, fined $50 and 60 days in local confinement.

Joseph J. Lamecker, 26, Remer, Minn., driving after cancellation, fined $1,000 and 90 days in local confinement, $700 and time stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense.

Kylee J. Langmade, 20, Duluth, underage consumption, continued for dismissal for three months on condition of no same or similar offense.

Michael C. Latour, 30, Duluth, domestic assault, imposition stayed on three years of probation with conditions including a $50 fine, 41 days in local confinement and domestic abuse counseling/treatment; criminal damage to property, 60 days in local confinement - concurrent.

Lamarquita G. Leach, 20, Duluth, criminal damage to property, adjudication stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense and $100 court costs.

Leah L. Lehikoinen, 31, Cloquet, possession of a controlled substance, imposition stayed on three years of probation with conditions including 27 days in local confinement.

Logan R. Mickelson, 18, Duluth, possession or sale of small amount of marijuana, adjudication stayed one year on condition of no same or similar offense and $200 court costs.

Antonio D. Morgan, 30, Minneapolis, second count of driving while impaired, fined $50 and 36 months in prison, time stayed on three years of probation with conditions including Driving with Care Program, Victim Impact Panel and 180 days of electronic monitoring; first count of driving while impaired, dismissed.

Aaron J. Newberry, 27, Duluth, theft by shoplifting, fined $50 and two days in local confinement.

Than T. Nguyen, 69, Duluth, driver failed to stop for accident to property, continued for dismissal for one year on condition of no same or similar offense.

Shukri H. Osmon, 32, St. Paul, driving after revocation, fined $200.

Jarret L. Puckett, 29, Duluth, fireworks violation, fined $500 and 30 days in local confinement, $250 and time stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense; uninsured vehicle, continued for dismissal on condition of no same or similar offense; possession of marijuana in vehicle and driver involved in accident failed to notify police of personal injury, dismissed.

Alisha E. Rocklin, 44, Two Harbors, theft by shoplifting, fined $500 and 90 days in local confinement, $450 and time stayed on one year of probation with conditions including $450 in restitution.

Felicia M. Roybal, 32, Duluth, two counts of theft by shoplifting, 60 days in local confinement - per each count; possession of methamphetamine in/near school/park/public housing zone or drug treatment facility, adjudication stayed on three years of probation with conditions including a $50 fine and 45 days in local confinement; second count of trespassing - returning to property within one year, 60 days in local confinement; trespassing - returning after demand to leave, misdemeanor theft and first count of trespassing - returning to property within one year, dismissed.

Adam J. Shinn, 20, Duluth, driving after suspension, fined $200.

Anisah M. Slinker, 20, Cloquet, second count of criminal damage to property, fined $100 and 60 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions; underage consumption and first count of criminal damage to property, dismissed.

Daneus Tony, 26, Duluth, driving after revocation, dismissed.

Donald L. Walker Jr., 35, Duluth, disorderly conduct - offensive/abusive/noisy/obscene, fined $50 and 30 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense.

David H. Warner, 42, no city listed, driving after suspension, 50 days in local confinement; reckless driving and possession/sale of hypo syringe/needle, dismissed.

Kevin D. Weil, 30, Duluth, escape from custody, 180 days in local confinement or NERCC, time stayed on two years of probation with conditions including Domestic Abuse Batterer’s intervention Program; violation of an order for protection, 90 days in local confinement or NERCC, 53 days stayed on one year of probation with conditions - consecutive to first count.

Cole P. W. Wrazidlo, 21, Duluth, assault, fined $100 and 30 days in local confinement or NERCC, time stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense; disorderly conduct - offensive/abusive/noisy/obscene, fined $100 and 30 days in local confinement, fine and time stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense - concurrent; disorderly conduct - brawling or fighting, assault and theft by shoplifting, dismissed.

The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Duluth. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.