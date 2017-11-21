Matters of record received Nov. 17, 18 and 21, 2017

Nov. 13

Joseph V. Anderson, 26, Duluth, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on three years of probation with conditions including four days in local confinement or NERCC; driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 60 days in local confinement or NERCC, 56 days stayed on one year of probation with conditions including if defendant completes Victim Impact Panel within six months, fine will be reduced by $500 - concurrent.

Nov. 14

Joanna K. Gage, 31, no city listed, fugitive, extradition waived.

Melyssa K. Weyers, 30, no city listed, fugitive, extradition waived.

Nov. 15

Darren M. Paulson, 46, Virginia, chemical test refusal, fined $2,000 and 365 days in local confinement, $1,000 and 323 days stayed on two years of probation with conditions including driver improvement clinic, Victim Impact panel and 30 days of electronic monitoring; driving while impaired, dismissed.

Nov. 16

Timothy A. Anvid, 26, Alborn, possession of hypodermic needles or syringes, fined $50 and 90 days in local confinement or NERCC.

Fredy G. Benish, 23, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.

Sarah M. Bosshart, 19, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions including if defendant completes Victim Impact Panel within nine months, fine will be reduced by $500; driving while impaired, driving while under the influence of alcohol, underage drinking and driving, marijuana in vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Marilyn M. Bosto, 28, Cloquet, trespassing - returning to property within one year, continued for dismissal for one year with conditions; possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on two years of probation with conditions including a $50 fine and 31 days in local confinement - concurrent; illegal possession or sale of hypodermic syringe/needle, dismissed.

Jonas R. Class, 19, Duluth, driving after suspension, adjudication stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense and $50 court costs.

Karl C. Condon, 42, Proctor, obstructing legal process - interfering with a peace officer, fined $50 and 90 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense.

Bradley A. Deschampe, 39, Duluth, possession of a controlled substance, 28 months in prison, time stayed on four years of probation with conditions including one year in local confinement or NERCC; fleeing on foot, dismissed.

James P. Duffy, 65, Mountain Iron, move over law violation - two lanes in the same direction, fined $50.

Frank A.L. Dufrane, 22, Duluth, social host violation, dismissed.

Daniel M. Ferguson, 22, Duluth, social host violation, dismissed.

Fosam B. Foncham, 26, Duluth, misdemeanor theft violations, continued for dismissal on one year of probation with conditions including eight hours of community service work and $150 prosecution costs.

Shakira K. Gray, 28, St. Paul, intentionally obstruct a public officer, fined $150; disorderly conduct - offensive/abusive/noisy/obscene, dismissed.

Marshawn R. Hill, 23, Duluth, disorderly conduct - offensive/abusive/noisy/obscene, adjudication stayed one year on condition of no same or similar offense and $100 prosecution costs; criminal damage to property, dismissed.

Mathew H. Johnson, 30, Saginaw, possession of stolen property, fined $500 and 90 days in local confinement or NERCC, $300 and time stayed on one year of probation with conditions including $250 in restitution.

Janet A. Lacasse, 62, Duluth, driving the wrong way on a one-way street fined $100.

Jared W. Paden, 23, Duluth, disorderly conduct - brawling or fighting, continued for dismissal on six months of probation with condition of no same or similar offense.

Jesse L. Panfil, 26, Duluth, first count of driving after suspension (offense date 7/23/12), continued for dismissal for one year on condition of no same or similar offense and $100 court costs; driving after revocation (offense date 8/17/14), continued for dismissal for one year on condition of no same or similar offense - concurrent; second count of driving after suspension (offense date 9/29/12), third count of driving after suspension (offense date 10/18/12), fourth count of driving after suspension and uninsured vehicle (offense date 10/29/12), fifth count of driving after suspension (offense date 10/17/13) and sixth count of driving after suspension (offense date 12/19/13), dismissed.

Cheryl A. Schultze, 48, Duluth, interfering with an emergency call and domestic assault, dismissed.

Kevin J. Shea, 40, Superior, chemical test refusal, fined $2,000 and 180 days in local confinement, $1,000 and time stayed on two years of probation with conditions including driver improvement clinic and Victim Impact Panel; driving while impaired and driving 61 mph in a 30 mph zone, dismissed.

Evan M. Sieve, 32, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days in local confinement or NERCC, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions including if defendant completes Victim Impact Panel within six months, fine will be reduced by $500; driving while impaired and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, dismissed.

Sage S. Sterry, 21, Warba, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.

David H. Storlie, 41, Duluth, driver failed to stop for accident to property, continued for dismissal for one year on condition of no same or similar offense and $100 prosecution costs.

William N. Suggs, 44, Duluth, disorderly conduct - offensive/abusive/noisy/obscene, fined $50 and 45 days in local confinement or NERCC, 43 days stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense.

Justin A. Torgerson, 25, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days in local confinement, $1,000 and time stayed on two years of probation with conditions including driver improvement clinic and Victim Impact Panel; operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and driving while under the influence of alcohol, dismissed.

Brody J. Tracey, 30, Duluth, driving without a valid license or vehicle class/type (offense date 5/11/10), fined $100; driving after revocation (offense date 5/11/10), dismissed.

Danial C. Wagner, 29, Duluth, driver failed to stop for accident to property, continued for dismissal for one year on condition of no same or similar offense and $500 prosecution costs.

David H. Warner, 42, no city listed, misdemeanor theft, 50 days in local confinement.

Susan M. White, 40, Duluth, failure to comply with license plate impoundment order, dismissed.

Bradley J. Wing, 28, Duluth, driving after suspension, fined $200.

Willie T. Woodfork, 19, Duluth, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.

Frank W. Zuniga, 36, duluth, theft by shoplifting, fined $300 and 90 days in local confinement, $150 and time stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense; disorderly conduct - brawling or fighting, dismissed.

Nov. 17

Sean K. Anderson, 29, Duluth, uninsured vehicle, fined $200.

Shaun L. Berglund, 39, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $50 and 57 months in prison; chemical test refusal, dismissed.

Andrew J. Bulthuis, 20, Duluth, alcohol consumption by a minor, fined $100.

Nicholas W. L. Crandall, 26, Duluth, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on two years of probation with conditions including a $50 fine and 28 days in local confinement; theft by shoplifting, fined $300 and 30 days in local confinement, $150 stayed.

Allison S. Denn, 18, Mankato, Minn., driving 88 mph in a 60 mph zone, fined $100.

Kyle A. Endsley, 21, Cloquet, driving after suspension and uninsured vehicle, fined $200 per each count.

Courtney L. Erickson, 20, Calumet, possession or sale of small amount of marijuana, fined $50.

Patricia L. Halder, 27, Duluth, aiding an offender on probation/parole/supervised release, adjudication stayed on three years of probation with conditions including 23 days in local confinement, $1,200 drug court fee.

Mitchell L. Kaplan, 28, Duluth, no insurance (offense date 1/11/13), fined $200.

Collin J. Moe, 18, Britt, underage consumption, fined $100.

Teri A. Quinn, 35, Superior, uninsured vehicle, fined $200.

James M. Schilling, 43, Cloquet, Minnesota annual inspection decal violation (trailer), fined $100.

Michael J. Stallings, 29, Duluth, driving 69 mph in a 40 mph zone, fined $100.

Joel W. Thunder, 44, Brookston, obstructing legal process, fined $50 and 90 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions; disorderly conduct - offensive/abusive/noisy/obscene, dismissed.

Wendell W. Ulrich, 56, Klemme, Iowa, commercial motor vehicle violation - failure to carry proof of annual (periodic) inspection on vehicle, fined $100.

Kasandra S. Woorster, 29, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.

Nov. 20

Justin D. Curry, 35, Duluth, giving a false name, fined $50 and 180 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense; driving after revocation, dismissed.

Breanna M. Deragon, 20, Bayfield, Wis., operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and one year in local confinement or NERCC, $1,000 and time stayed on two years of probation with conditions including Victim Impact Panel and Ignition Interlock Program; driving while under the influence of alcohol, underage drinking and driving, driving after revocation and uninsured vehicle, dismissed.

Jennifer A. Dufault, 34, no city listed, possession/sale of hypo syringe/needle, dismissed.

Ernest A. Gilcrist, 49, no city listed, fugitive, extradition waived.

Matthew C. Grant, 34, Duluth, driving after revocation (offense date 6/7/12), fined $200.

Travis M. Himango, 23, no city listed, fugitive, extradition waived.

Reanelle Houle, 18, Duluth, disorderly conduct - brawling or fighting, dismissed.

Joseph J. Morrow, 26, no city listed, fleeing in a motor vehicle from a peace officer, fined $50 and 17 months in prison, time stayed on three years of probation with conditions including 75 days in local confinement; theft of a motor vehicle, dismissed.

Benjamin K. Nicholas, 35, Saginaw, obstructing legal process - interfering with a peace officer and giving a false name or date-of-birth, 90 days in local confinement - per each count concurrent; assault and possession/sale of hypo syringe/needle, dismissed.

Arnold E. Rantala Jr., 48, Albuquerque, N.M., driving without a valid license for vehicle driven, fined $100.

Kathleen H. Roberts, 29, Duluth, furnishing alcohol to an underage person, continued for dismissal on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense and $300 court costs.

Calvin L. Robinson, 21, Duluth, assault, imposition stayed on three years of probation with conditions including a $50 fine and 35 days in local confinement.

Kyle D. St. Marie, 27, Duluth, trespassing - refusing to leave upon lawful demand, 30 days in local confinement or NERCC.

Johnny M. Thompson Jr., 51, Duluth, violation of a domestic abuse no-contact order, 90 days in local confinement.

Andrew J. Tveter, 30, Minneapolis, chemical test refusal, fined $2,000 and 180 days in local confinement or NERCC, $1,000 and 178 days stayed on two years of probation with conditions including Victim Impact Panel and driver improvement clinic; driving while impaired and possession of open bottle, dismissed.

Shalena R. Wood, 33, Duluth, giving a false name or date-of-birth, four days in local confinement.

Cole P. W. Wrazidlo, 21, Duluth, domestic assault by strangulation and domestic assault, dismissed.

