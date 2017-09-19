Matters of record received Sept. 19, 2017

Galen J. Hainey, 27, Wright, trespassing - business, fined $50 and 90 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense.

Benjamen H. Koetter, 36, Foley, Minn., inattentive driving, fined $40.

Tate S. Nachampassak, 19, Duluth, disturbing the neighborhood, fined $100.

Anita N. Neff, 49, Duluth, two counts of driving after suspension, dismissed.

William L. Posey, 56, Sioux City, Iowa, over legal tandem axle weight, fined $500.

David S. Schraut, 27, Duluth, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.

Sept. 18

Nicholas R. Anderson, 21, Duluth, disturbing the neighborhood, dismissed.

Rory M. Bakke, 19, Grand Portage, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 90 days in local confinement, $250 and time stayed on one year of probation with conditions including Victim Impact Panel; driving while under the influence of alcohol, dismissed.

Phillip M. Burch, 27, Duluth, disorderly conduct - offensive/abusive/noisy/obscene, fined $500 and 30 days in jail or NERCC, $450 and time stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense.

Michael J. Ciurleo, 48, Duluth, chemical test refusal, fined $2,000 and 365 days in jail or NERCC, 364 days stayed on two years of probation with conditions including Driving with Care Program, Victim Impact Panel and Ignition Interlock Program, in lieu of mandatory jail time and electronic monitoring; driving while impaired and driver involved in accident failed to stop, dismissed.

Terrence T. Clegg, 36, no city listed, controlled substance crime, fined $1,000 and 78 months in prison, time stayed on 10 years of probation with conditions including one year in local confinement or NERCC.

Michael J. Fraser, 28, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 365 days in local confinement or NERCC, $1,000 and 363 days stayed on two years of probation; driving while under the influence of alcohol, reckless or careless driving and driving 60 mph in a 30 mph zone, dismissed.

JenniLee A. Gubrud, 34, Tower, driving after suspension, fined $200.

Raymond D. Jobe, 26, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 90 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions including Victim Impact Panel; driving while under the influence of alcohol, dismissed.

Steven P. Langevin, 40, Duluth, first count of driving while impaired, fined $2,000 and 365 days in local confinement or NERCC, $1,000 and 363 days stayed on two years of probation with conditions including Victim Impact Panel, Driving with Care Program and 30 days of electronic monitoring; second count of driving while impaired, dismissed.

Brian W. Lavalier, 32, Grand Rapids, trespassing on critical public service facility, utility or pipeline, 180 days in local confinement; misdemeanor theft, 90 days in local confinement - concurrent; fleeing on foot, dismissed.

Andrew G. Luckas, 24, Duluth, first count of driving while impaired, giving a false name and domestic assault, fined $50 and 143 days in local confinement - per each count concurrent; second count of driving while impaired, dismissed.

Kal P. McGivern, 31, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 365 days in local confinement or NERCC, $1,000 and 362 days stayed on two years of probation with conditions including Victim Impact Panel and Driving with Care Program; driving while under the influence of alcohol, dismissed.

Karen M. Otis, 51, Cloquet, theft by shoplifting, fined $850 and 30 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions including $148 in restitution.

Jane S. Planton, 64, Duluth, inattentive driving, fined $40.

Amber N. Powers, 27, Duluth, receiving stolen property, dismissed.

Christopher C. Smith, 34, Superior, disorderly conduct (offense date 10/15/12), dismissed.

Cole I. Snydle, 21, Duluth, theft by shoplifting, continued for dismissal on one year of probation with conditions including $40 in restitution.

Riley P. Swenson, 29, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 90 days in local confinement or NERCC, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions including Victim Impact Panel; driving while under the influence of alcohol, dismissed.

Victor L. Wallace, 33, Des Plaines, Ill., aiding and abetting controlled substance crime, fined $1,000 and 78 months in prison, time stayed on 10 years of probation with conditions including one year in local confinement or NERCC.

Nicholas J. Wegleitner, 20, Inver Grove Heights, Minn., alcohol consumption by a minor, fined $100.

The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Duluth. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.