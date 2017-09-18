City: Sidewalk vandalism more extensive than first reported

As reported last week, Jordan Robert Judson, 23, of Superior is facing a charge of felony criminal damage to property. The criminal complaint accuses him of drawing his name and a phallic symbol on freshly poured wet concrete on Belknap Street on Aug. 2; the complaint reported that the cost of repairing the damage was more than $13,000.

Superior Public Works Director Todd Janigo provided the Superior Telegram with a video showing the damage also included about three-dozen footprints in wet concrete along a lengthy section of sidewalk.

The footprints were not mentioned in the criminal complaint.

Judson allegedly admitted to police that he wrote his name in the wet concrete, but denied drawing the picture. His next court appearance is set for Oct. 13.