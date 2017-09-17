Duluth man faces 7th drunken driving charge

Jeremy Jon Macnair, 40, faces charges of felony seventh offense operating while intoxicated and misdemeanor failure to install ignition interlock device.

According to the criminal complaint:

Macnair was pulled over Sept. 4 after Superior Police Officer Russ Milroy observed the vehicle he was driving drift over the dividing line numerous times while northbound on East Second Street.

When he stopped Macnair, Milroy could smell a strong odor of intoxicants coming from the Duluth man, his eyes were red and glassy, and his speech was slurred and thick.

Macnair did poorly on field sobriety tests and a preliminary breath test showed he had a blood alcohol level of 0.24.

The Duluth man has six prior convictions for operating while intoxicated from Wisconsin, Minnesota, Kansas and North Dakota. His last conviction was in 2016 in North Dakota, according to the complaint.

At the time of his arrest, Macnair was required to have an ignition interlock installed in his motor vehicle. The vehicle he was driving did not have one installed.

He was released on $3,000 cash bond and waived time limits for his preliminary hearing.

Macnair's next court appearance is set for Oct. 4.