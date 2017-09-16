Matters of record received Sept. 16, 2017

Sept. 14

Peter J. Dufault, 52, Cloquet, first count of assault, adjudication stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense and $300 court costs; second count of assault and disorderly conduct - offensive/abusive/noisy/obscene, dismissed.

Joseph J. Duncan, 24, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions including if defendant completes Victim Impact Panel, fine will be reduced by $500; driving after suspension and no insurance, fined $300 and 15 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense - per each count consecutively; driving while under the influence of alcohol, driving while impaired, careless driving and uninsured vehicle, dismissed.

Tenzin Kunphel, 28, Minneapolis, use of wireless communications device - compose, read or send electronic message in motion or traffic, fined $50.

Christian J. Leu-Briesemaster, 21, Duluth, disorderly conduct - offensive/abusive/noisy/obscene, fined $500 and 30 days in jail or NERCC, $400 and time stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense.

Ingemar E. Lindstrom, 37, Duluth, disorderly conduct - brawling or fighting, continued for dismissal on one year of probation with conditions.

Ghoutham Manokar, 19, Owatonna, Minn., fleeing from a police officer, continued for dismissal on one year of probation with conditions including one shift of beach clean up.

Bradley A. Miller, 39, Duluth, first count of driving after suspension (offense date 10/21/13), continued for dismissal on one year of probation with conditions and $185 court costs; third count of driving after suspension, adjudication stayed on one year of probation with conditions and $185 court costs; second count of driving after suspension (offense date 9/4/14) and driving after revocation, dismissed.

Tyler R. Nord, 29, Duluth, disorderly conduct - brawling or fighting, dismissed.

Kristina L. Olson, 36, no city listed, first count of theft by shoplifting, fined $500 and 60 days in local confinement, $450 and time stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense; third count of theft by shoplifting and criminal damage to property, fined $500 and 60 days in local confinement, $450 and time stayed on one year of probation with conditions including $208 in restitution - per each count concurrent; possession of stolen property, driving after revocation, second count of theft by shoplifting and misdemeanor theft, dismissed.

Erik D. Rosas, 28, Duluth, failure to transfer title (offense date 10/8/13), dismissed.

Mercedes K. Sanford, 21, Duluth, disorderly conduct, fined $100.

Benjamin D. Savard, 20, Burnsville, Minn., fleeing from a police officer, continued for dismissal on one year of probation with conditions including one shift of beach clean up.

Maurissa M. Tranmel, 26, Duluth, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on two years of probation with conditions including a $50 fine and 24 days in local confinement.

Cornelius L. Williams, 33, Superior, driving after revocation, dismissed.

Sept. 15

Billy D. Bevill, 49, Cloquet, driving while impaired and operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, dismissed.

Steven W. Beyering, 58, Superior, uninsured vehicle and driving after revocation (offense date 3/4/10), dismissed.

Jennifer M. Borham, 36, Duluth, two counts of disorderly conduct - offensive/abusive/noisy/obscene, dismissed.

Galen J. Hainey, 27, Wright, trespassing - business, fined $50 and 90 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense.

Timothy S. Hammerlund Jr., 39, Floodwood, driving after revocation, fined $200.

James E. Hill Jr., 37, Hermantown, driving after suspension, fined $200.

Jamell L. Hurt, 32, Plymouth, Minn., driving after suspension, fined $200.

Deanna D. Jenkins, 25, Duluth, first count of financial transaction card fraud, fined $50 and one year in local confinement, 177 days stayed on two years of probation with conditions; third count of financial transaction card fraud, adjudication stayed on three years of probation with conditions including 188 days in local confinement - concurrent; second count of financial transaction card fraud, giving a false name to peace officer and trespassing - returning to property within one year, dismissed.

Benjamin A. King, 22, Duluth, disturbance - public nuisance, dismissed.

Levi D. Knuckey, 25, Cloquet, driving 85 mph in a 40 mph zone, fined $150.

Dale A. Olson, 49, Duluth, domestic assault, adjudication stayed on one year of probation with conditions including a $50 fine and five days in local confinement.

Ricky L. Price, 57, Rutledge, Minn., operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, driving while under the influence of alcohol and open bottle violation (offense date on all charges, 7/9/10), dismissed.

Renee L. Rosler, 59, Duluth, assault (offense date 9/20/11), dismissed.

Rose C. Siewert, 45, Red Lake, Minn., misdemeanor theft (offense date 6/26/13), dismissed.

Gregory J. Spehar, 62, Duluth, domestic abuse - violation of an order for protection, dismissed.

Robert J. Stelman, 24, no city listed, assault, fined $50 and 18 months in prison, time stayed.

Scott D. Whittaker, 27, St. Cloud, driving after revocation, fined $200.

