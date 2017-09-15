Superior man faces felony charge for drawing in wet concrete

Jordan Robert Judson, 23, is facing a charge of felony criminal damage to property.

According to the criminal complaint:

Construction workers found that someone had used their finger to draw the name "Jordan" and a phallic symbol into fresh concrete at the intersection of Belknap Street and Banks Avenue on the afternoon of Aug. 2.

Later that evening, workers saw Judson near the construction site and recognized him as having been around the area earlier. Judson admitted to Superior police officer Joshua Kneeland that he wrote his name in the wet concrete, but denied drawing the picture.

Chippewa Concrete Services had to pull out equipment and call in workers to fix the section of sidewalk. The cost for sawcutting and removing the damaged concrete paving and re-pouring it was listed at $13,127.50.

He was bound over for arraignment in Douglas County Circuit Court last week. A $1,000 signature bond was set for Judson and he was ordered to have no contact with Chippewa Concrete Services, the company doing concrete work for the Belknap Street reconstruction project.

Judson's next court appearance is set for Oct. 13. The felony charge carries a maximum penalty of 3½ years imprisonment and a $10,000 fine.