Woman charged in Duluth stabbing

Donna Christine Amparan of Duluth was charged on Thursday in State District Court with one count of third-degree assault. The charge, a felony, carries a maximum sentence of five years and a $10,000 fine. Amparan is being held in the St. Louis County Jail without bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

Amparan was with several people in Central Hillside Park when the victim, who knew Amparan, approached the group to ask if they had seen her significant other. Amparan began yelling at the victim and the victim decided to walk away. She said Amparan continued to yell at her and, feeling something warm on her leg, she realized she had been stabbed in the left thigh.

She was able to make it to a platform on a stairway at the park before she fell to the ground. While attempting to pull herself up, Amparan cut her left ankle with a knife. The victim received 10 stitches.

When interviewed by police, Amparan said she and the victim were in an altercation and have had “an ongoing feud” over a man for 18 years. Amparan said the victim attacked her and she woke up to the victim kicking her in the head. She denied stabbing the victim, but said she was in possession of a knife at the time of the stabbing. She said she chased the victim, but couldn’t recall stabbing her.