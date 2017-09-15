Search
    Police investigating report of sexual assault of juvenile in Woodland neighborhood

    By News Tribune Today at 11:48 a.m.

    Duluth police are investigating a report of a sexual assault of a juvenile male in the Woodland neighborhood.

    Police said they received a report Sunday about the incident, with the suspect described as a white male with a crew cut or shaved head, wearing blue pants and riding a light green bike, possibly a mountain bike.

    Further information, including an estimated age of the suspect and more-specific information on the location and time of the incident, were not provided by authorities.

    Anyone with information that could help the investigation is encouraged to call 911.

