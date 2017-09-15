Police investigating report of sexual assault of juvenile in Woodland neighborhood
Duluth police are investigating a report of a sexual assault of a juvenile male in the Woodland neighborhood.
Police said they received a report Sunday about the incident, with the suspect described as a white male with a crew cut or shaved head, wearing blue pants and riding a light green bike, possibly a mountain bike.
Further information, including an estimated age of the suspect and more-specific information on the location and time of the incident, were not provided by authorities.
Anyone with information that could help the investigation is encouraged to call 911.