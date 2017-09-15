Matters of record received Sept. 15, 2017

Daniel R. Huffman, 20, Esko, alcohol consumption by a minor, continued for dismissal for six months with condition of no same or similar offense.

Marcus L. Woundedeye, 38, Duluth, giving a false name or date-of-birth and theft by shoplifting, fined $50 and 90 days in local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year of probation with conditions - per each count concurrent.

Sept. 14

Eric J. Baublitz, 31, Port Angeles, Wash., driving after revocation, fined $200.

Eric M. Borck, 46, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.

Joshua R. Buell, 19, Duluth, social host violation, fined $300.

Casey R. Canfield, 19, Duluth, trespassing on school property, adjudication stayed one year year with condition of no same or similar offense and $100 prosecution costs.

Matthew D. Carlson, 19, Duluth, trespassing on school property, adjudication stayed one year with condition of no same or similar offense and $100 prosecution costs.

Thomas J. Dryke, 58, Duluth, trespassing - returning to property within one year, criminal damage to property - tampering with a motor vehicle and trespassing - building or dwelling, fined $50 and 60 days in local confinement, 58 days stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense - per each count concurrent.

Tyler J. Elliott, 18, Cohasset, trespassing - business, fined $100 and 30 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense.

Lashel A. Flaherty-James, 24, Duluth, domestic assault, dismissed.

Judith C. Heger, 26, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions including Victim Impact Panel; driving while impaired and driving while under the influence of alcohol, dismissed.

Ryan L. Horton, 31, Hoyt Lakes, driving after cancellation, fined $200.

Enrico A. R. Howe, 24, St. Cloud, obstructing legal process, fined $200 and 20 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense.

Dustin J. Kilby-Snyder, 28, Duluth, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.

Tyrel N. Little, 40, Esko, misdemeanor theft violations, fined $350.

Shonice S. Lumpkins, 25, Duluth, disorderly conduct, fined $100.

Michael F. Millett, 45, Hermantown, driving after cancellation - inimical danger to public safety, fined $1,000 and 180 days in local confinement, $500 and time stayed on one year of probation with conditions; uninsured vehicle, dismissed.

Joseph L. Morrow, 26, Duluth, fleeing from a police officer and giving a false name or date-of-birth, 90 days in local confinement - per each count; possession/sale of hypo syringe/needle and two counts of driving after revocation, dismissed.

Willie D. Nicholson, 23, Duluth, possession of stolen property and theft by shoplifting, fined $50 and two days in local confinement - per each count concurrent; misdemeanor theft, dismissed.

Brian A. Nygard, 31, Duluth, driving while under the influence of alcohol, fined $1,000 and 60 days in local confinement, $500 and time stayed on one year of probation with conditions including Victim Impact Panel; driving while impaired, dismissed.

Brett D. Porter, 27, Duluth, trespassing - returning to property within one year, fined $50 and 90 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions; theft by shoplifting, dismissed.

Krystal L. Rynders, 28, Kelsey, driving after cancellation, adjudication stayed on one year of probation with conditions and $385 in court costs.

Michael A. Skurdahl, 42, St. Charles, Minn., issuing a dishonored check, fined $1,000 and 90 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions.

Michael F. Smisek, 32, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions including Victim Impact Panel; driving while impaired and driving while under the influence of alcohol, dismissed.

Lucas M. Stocke, 19, Duluth, trespassing on school property, adjudication stayed one year with condition of no same or similar offense and $100 prosecution costs.

Jill R. Thunder, 32, Duluth, park violation - injuring, defacing property prohibited, continued for dismissal for one year with condition of no same or similar offense.

Hope N. Trachsel, 21, Savage, Minn., failure to obey a lawful order, adjudication stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense.

Jeremy S. Warno, 43, Brooklyn Park, Minn., assault, dismissed.

Marlene J. Weikle, 23, Fairfax, Minn., use of wireless communications device - compose, read or send electronic message in motion or traffic, fined $50.

Ethan P. Young, 21, Richfield, Minn., disorderly conduct - offensive/abusive/noisy/obscene, fined $100 and 30 days jail or NERCC.

The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Duluth. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.