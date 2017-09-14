Matters of record received Sept. 14, 2017

Calvin F. Cheng, 20, Richfield, Minn., alcohol consumption by a minor, fined $100.

Dennis R. Davey, 39, Duluth, assault, adjudication stayed on three years of probation with conditions including a $50 fine and four days in local confinement.

Claurice M. Dickenson, 21, Duluth, disorderly conduct - brawling or fighting, fined $50 and 30 days in local confinement, 27 days stayed on one year of probation with conditions; domestic assault, dismissed.

Bridget A. Faegre, 21, Duluth, disturbing the neighborhood, fined $100.

Jean J. Gardepy, 85, Duluth, inattentive driving, fined $40.

Jesse T. Gartrell, 39, Duluth, obstructing legal process, dismissed.

Harley D. Gellatly, 77, Duluth, disorderly conduct - brawling or fighting, fined $50 and 30 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions.

Garrett W. Gustafson, 35, Little Falls, Minn., obstructing legal process (offense date 8/24/13), fined $50 and 90 days in local confinement, 85 days stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense.

John H. Howard Jr., 29, Duluth, driving after revocation, dismissed.

Dawn M. Hulmer, 64, Culver, inattentive driving, fined $50.

Randy L. Isaacson, 54, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.

Jeffrey J. Kramer, 52, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.

Jason D. Lavake, 28, Duluth, marijuana in vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50 per each count.

Dennis W. Malmstedt, 42, Circle Pines, Minn., disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 90 days in local confinement, 86 days stayed on one year of probation with conditions including Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program; obstructing legal process - interfering with a peace officer, dismissed.

Bishop A. McDonald, 19, Duluth, social host violation, fined $300.

Dana A. Moose, 40, Cloquet, fleeing from a police officer, fined $50 and 90 days in local confinement; weapon violation - in possession of a switchblade/metal knuckles, dismissed.

Daniel J. Murphy, 20, Duluth, alcohol consumption by a minor, fined $100.

Todd S. Nelson, 45, Duluth, theft by shoplifting and disorderly conduct - offensive/abusive/noisy/obscene, 30 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions - per each count concurrent.

Joshua M.C. Pitt, 29, Superior, felony theft of firearms or property valued over $35,000, dismissed.

Hunter S. Rustad, 24, Duluth, inattentive driving, fined $40.

Kyla N. Scott, 30, Duluth, disorderly conduct - offensive/abusive/noisy/obscene, fined $50 and 30 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions.

Dominic L. Severson, 19, Monticello, Minn., possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.

Tyler S. Steffen, 20, Duluth, social host violation, fined $300; alcohol consumption by a minor, fined $100.

Robert L. Stephens, 47, Duluth, assault (offense date 7/25/05), dismissed.

Latoya L. Swanigan, 36, Duluth, first count of driving after revocation (offense date 2/16/14) and second count of driving after revocation, dismissed.

Jordyn E. Thomas, 18, Hermantown, texting/use of electronic device while driving, fined $50.

Guthrie J. Thoerner, 18, Long Lake, Minn., underage consumption, fined $100.

David K. Voss, 20, Duluth, social host violation, fined $300; alcohol consumption by a minor, fined $100.

Benjamin D. Wensmann, 20, Duluth, social host violation, fined $300; alcohol consumption by a minor, fined $100.

Gregory J. Wilson, 20, Duluth, alcohol consumption by a minor, fined $100; social host violation, fined $300.

The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Duluth. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.