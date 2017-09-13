Virginia police search for burglary suspects

Surveillance videos placed a white minivan behind the residence at about 11:57 p.m. Tuesday. The minivan has a black scratch or scrape mark on the center slide passenger door. It’s unknown whether the minivan is involved in the burglary. Three men were also observed walking down the alley behind the residence at 12:03 a.m. Wednesday, according to police.

The police department is requesting that anyone with information about the incident contact the department at (218) 748-7510.