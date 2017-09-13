Virginia police search for burglary suspects
The Virginia Police Department is seeking information to identify people involved in a residential burglary on Wednesday.
The police department reported that two men entered an occupied residence on the 800 block of Seventh Street South by kicking in the door at about 12:42 a.m. Wednesday. Police said the men took cash, a flat screen TV and a cellphone, and then fled the residence, possibly in a vehicle. The male homeowner wasn’t injured and couldn’t identify the two men, according to police.
Surveillance videos placed a white minivan behind the residence at about 11:57 p.m. Tuesday. The minivan has a black scratch or scrape mark on the center slide passenger door. It’s unknown whether the minivan is involved in the burglary. Three men were also observed walking down the alley behind the residence at 12:03 a.m. Wednesday, according to police.
The police department is requesting that anyone with information about the incident contact the department at (218) 748-7510.