Matters of record received Sept. 13, 2017

Dawn M. Andrew, 45, Hermantown, driver involved in accident failed to give information, driving after revocation and uninsured vehicle, continued for dismissal - per each count.

Lucinda R. Auginash, 19, Duluth, underage consumption, fined $100.

Tory R. Burkhamer, 30, Duluth, petty-misdemeanor theft, fined $50 and $50 in restitution.

Bradley D. Christiansen, 31, Duluth, disorderly conduct - offensive/abusive/noisy/obscene, fined $50 and 90 days in local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense.

Eric J. Dahlberg, 40, Duluth, theft by shoplifting, fined $50.

Brandon M. Dahmen, 19, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.

Valentino D. Dodge, 31, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 365 days in local confinement or NERCC, $1,700 and time stayed on two years of probation with conditions including driver improvement clinic, Victim Impact Panel and 60 days of electronic monitoring (electronic monitoring stayed if defendant participates in Ignition Interlock Program; driving while under the influence of alcohol and driving 93 mph in a 50 mph zone, dismissed.

Alyssa R. Flint, 28, Duluth, second count of driving after revocation, continued for dismissal for one year with conditions including no same or similar offense; first count of driving after revocation, dismissed.

Matthew D. Garbow, 39, McGregor, driving after revocation, fined $200.

Julia D. Harvey, 28, Duluth, domestic assault, continued for dismissal on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense.

Nemely J. Hendrick, 54, Duluth, trespassing - building or dwelling, continued for dismissal for one year with condition of no same or similar offense.

Edmond D. Henry, 40, Duluth, domestic assault by strangulation, fined $50 and 90 days in local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year of probation with conditions including Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program; domestic assault, dismissed.

Cole A. Hilton, 22, Sawyer, criminal damage to property, fined $50 and 13 months in prison, time stayed on three years of probation with conditions including 68 days in local confinement and $1,095 in restitution; giving a false name, 120 days in local confinement, 52 days stayed on two years of probation with conditions - concurrent.

Robert H. Hobson, 63, Two Harbors, trespassing - refusing to leave upon lawful demand, continued for dismissal for six months with condition of no same or similar offense.

Sonja M. Hongell, 47, Duluth, store methamphetamine paraphernalia in the presence of a child or vulnerable adult, imposition stayed on three years of probation with conditions including five days in local confinement; possession of a controlled substance, dismissed.

Daniel R. Huffman, 20, Esko, alcohol consumption by a minor, dismissed.

Preston R. Lake, 29, Jacksonville, Texas, driving while impaired - under the influence of alcohol, fined $1,000 and 60 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense; chemical test refusal, dismissed.

William J. Latimer, 18, Swan River, trespassing - business, fined $300.

Jessie R. Maher, 32, East Bethel, Minn., theft by gas drive-off, dismissed.

Gordon J. Mehling, 47, Saginaw, escape from custody, dismissed.

David J. Pepper, 25, Wimauma, Fla., domestic abuse - violation of an order for protection, fined $50 and 90 days in local confinement or NERCC, time stayed on two years of probation with conditions including Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program.

Franklin A. Richey, 34, Duluth, disorderly conduct - offensive/abusive/noisy/obscene, fined $50 and 14 days in local confinement; domestic assault and domestic abuse - violation of a no contact order, dismissed.

Michael J. Shepard, 32, Superior, driving while under the influence of alcohol (offense date 6/2/11), fined $50 and 180 days in local confinement, time stayed on two years of probation with conditions including Victim Impact Panel, 40 hours of community service work within six months and $3,520 in restitution; felony theft, receiving stolen property, driving without a valid license or vehicle class/type and two counts of driver involved in accident to property failed to stop (offense date on all charges, 6/2/11), dismissed.

Elizabeth M. Sickels, 41, Mahtomedi, Minn., driving after cancellation - inimical danger to public safety, adjudication stayed one year with conditions including $300 court costs.

Paul R. Skoglund, 55, Duluth, conspiracy to commit sale of a controlled substance, fined $2,000 and 21 months in prison, $1,500 and time stayed on three years of probation with conditions.

Jonathon M. Wolf, 19, hermantown, underage consumption, dismissed.

Shannon M. Young, 31, Cloquet, uninsured vehicle, fined $200.

The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Duluth. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.