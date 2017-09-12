Woman injured in Duluth stabbing

Authorities reported that police were dispatched to the vicinity of Lake Avenue and Fourth Street just before 9 p.m. Monday on a report of a stabbing, but officers were unable to locate a victim, suspect or crime scene. Local hospitals did not have a patient with stab wounds at that time.

At about 11:30 p.m., a local hospital contacted police reporting that they were treating a woman with non-life-threatening stab wounds.

After speaking with the victim, officers identified a female suspect who was known to the victim. The suspect remained at large as of Tuesday morning.