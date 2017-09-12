Matters of record received Sept. 12, 2017

Troy D. Carlson, 17, Two Harbors, texting/use of electronic device while driving, fined $50.

Wesley A. Kleveter, 20, Duluth, no insurance and driving after revocation, fined $200 per each count.

Deja V. Chapman, 21, Duluth, driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type (offense date 4/22/15), fined $100; uninsured vehicle (offense date 4/22/15), fined $200.

Derrick J. Defoe Jr., 19, Duluth, two counts of driving after suspension, fined $200 per each count.

Mason C. McCumber, 18, Superior, underage consumption, fined $100.

Daniel P. Polonia, 35, Duluth, driving after suspension, fined $200.

Sept. 11

Kristi A. Anderson, 21, Cloquet, texting/use of electronic device while driving, fined $50.

Jeffrey K. Bingham, 18, Cambridge, Minn., assault and criminal sexual conduct, dismissed.

Jesse J. Bohanon, 24, St. Cloud, aggravated robbery, fined $50 and 95 months in prison.

Karen S. Butcher, 45, Duluth, disorderly conduct - offensive/abusive/noisy/obscene, fined $50 and three days in local confinement.

Fabian Castillo-Pizano, 21, Minneapolis, open bottle - passenger in vehicle, fined $100.

Isaiah E. Cherveny, 19, Max, Minn., possession/sale of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50 per each count.

James M. Durfee, 35, Cloquet, harassment - violation of a restraining order and stalking - repeatedly making telephone calls/sending text messages to induce victim to make calls, dismissed.

Alexandra M. Hausmann, 16, Duluth, driving 80 mph in a 55 mph zone, fined $70.

Diane J. Holmberg, 47, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days in local confinement, $500 and 89 days stayed on one year of probation with conditions including Victim Impact Panel; possession of a controlled substance, dismissed.

Alexander L. Lamb, 29, Culver, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and one year in local confinement, $1,000 and time stayed on two years of probation with conditions including Victim Impact Panel, Ignition Interlock Program and Driving with Care Program; driving while under the influence of alcohol, dismissed.

Megan R. Lawler, 24, Duluth, tampering with a motor vehicle, dismissed.

Robert L. McElroy Jr., 55, Duluth, uninsured vehicle, fined $200.

Jason L.G. Moore, 22, Duluth, theft by shoplifting, fined $50 and two days in local confinement.

Patricia M. Myers, 30, Hermantown, driving after revocation (offense date 2/25/11), uninsured vehicle (offense date 11/15/11) and driving after suspension (offense date 11/15/11), dismissed.

Patrick A. Palmer, 67, Proctor, intent to escape tax and no insurance, adjudication stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense and $300 court costs - per each count; fraudulent license plates, dismissed.

Gabriel B. Peet, 41, Scandia, Minn., driving while impaired - under the influence of alcohol and driver involved in accident failed to stop, fined $1,000 and 90 days in local confinement, 87 days stayed on two years of probation with conditions including Victim Impact Panel - per each count concurrent; chemical test refusal, dismissed.

Peter H. Stevens, 51, Coleraine, driving after cancellation - inimical danger to public safety, fined $1,000 and 120 days in local confinement, $500 and 119 days stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense.

David K. Storbakken, 33, Duluth, theft by shoplifting and trespassing - returning to property within one year, fined $50 and 30 days in local confinement or NERCC, time stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense - per each count concurrent; obstructing legal process, fined $50 and one year in local confinement or NERCC, time stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense; disturbance - disorderly conduct and disorderly conduct - offensive/abusive/noisy/obscene, dismissed.

Joshua P. Williams, 27, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 90 days in local confinement, 89 days stayed on one year of probation with conditions including Victim Impact Panel; driving while under the influence of alcohol, dismissed.

The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Duluth. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.