Matters of record received Sept. 9, 2017

Herbert C.A. Brown, 38, Grand Forks, N.D., disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 10 days in local confinement; two counts of criminal damage to property, dismissed.

Kyle T. Bullard, 26, Proctor, uninsured vehicle, fined $200.

Rochelle M. Butterfield, 31, Ashland, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct - offensive/abusive/noisy/obscene, dismissed.

Benjamin O. Deraas, 35, Duluth, driving 57 mph in a 30 mph zone, fined $100.

Thomas A. Fischer, 51, Hutchinson, Minn., driving 78 mph in a 50 mph zone, fined $100.

Mary Johnson, 43, Chisholm, driving after suspension (offense date 7/20/06), fined $100; driving after cancellation (offense date 7/30/09), fined $200.

Brian A. Juhl, 34, Sturgeon Lake, inattentive driving, fined $50.

Heather R. Kingbird, 25, Cloquet, criminal damage to property, dismissed.

Jennifer B. Kofoed, 27, Barnum, intentional damage to property, 90 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions.

Breanna L. McCarthy, 26, Superior, uninsured vehicle, fined $200.

Eric D. Rossberg, 45, Annandale, Minn., over legal tandem axle weight, fined $300.

Amy J. Van, 36, Esko, use of wireless communications device - compose/read/send electronic message while in traffic or motion, fined $50.

The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Duluth. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.