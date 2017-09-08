While state officials say they haven’t heard of any hacked credit card accounts, they are taking the Aug. 25 malware discovery seriously.

In addition to checking their accounts for unauthorized charges, visitors who used their credit cards at the park from Aug. 22-25 should also be wary of any email communications from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources that request personal information.

About 400 credit card transactions took place at the park during this period. The DNR is unable to access credit card customer personal information, so it is unable to contact those who made the transactions.

The DNR reported Friday that the virus was isolated to computers at the park. No other DNR or state IT systems were affected, including the state park reservation system and the DNR website.

The state is currently conducting a full forensic analysis to learn more about what happened.