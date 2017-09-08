Matters of record received Sept. 5-7, 2017

Stephen W. Burris, 31, Duluth, trespassing - returning to property within one year, fined $50 and 30 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense.

Holly L. Foerst, 31, Duluth, driving after suspension, fined $200.

Barry A. Hack, 38, Duluth, driving 94 mph in a 65 mph zone, fined $100; driving after revocation, fined $200.

Vincent A. Harvieux, 20, Oakdale, Minn., alcohol consumption by a minor, fined $100.

Colin J. Mackin, 30, Duluth, texting/use of electronic device while driving, fined $50.

Kent B. Olson, 39, Hermantown, driving after cancellation - inimical danger to public safety, fined $50 and 91 days in local confinement; careless driving, dismissed.

Joshua J. Ott, 27, no city listed, criminal damage to property, four days in local confinement.

Austin G. Peterson, 18, Duluth, alcohol consumption by a minor, fined $100.

Leroy J. Strong, 45, Duluth, disorderly conduct, fined $50.

Sean P. Sullivan, 26, Cloquet, theft by shoplifting, fined $300 and 30 days in local confinement, $150 and time stayed one year with condition of no same or similar offense.

Tate M. Swan, 27, Duluth, domestic assault, dismissed.

Brittany L. Tarrant, 28, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.

David A. Washington, 28, no city listed, intentional damage to property and assault, fined $50, 90 days in local confinement and one year of probation with conditions - per each count concurrent; domestic assault, acquitted.

Sadi R. Wright Yelloweyes, 24, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days in local confinement, $500 and time stayed on one year of probation with conditions including Victim Impact Panel; two counts of driving after revocation, fined $200 - per each count concurrent; driving while impaired, driving while under the influence of alcohol and one count of driving after revocation, dismissed.

Nicholas R. Zepeda, 27, Scandia, Minn., criminal damage to property, two days in local confinement.

Sept. 6

Christopher A. Adams, 31, Duluth, trespassing, fined $100.

Taylor M., Amundson, 19, Glenwood, Minn., alcohol consumption by a minor, fined $100.

Tedd R. Avey, 65, Duluth, misdemeanor theft, dismissed.

Gregory E. Beiningen, 31, Saginaw, disorderly conduct, fined $100.

Adrian B.L. Carlson, 35, Duluth, disorderly conduct, fined $100.

Derrick C. Davis Sr., 30, Duluth, disorderly conduct, fined $100.

John D. Echols, 57, Duluth, trespassing, fined $100.

Evan T. Host, 21, Saginaw, traffic violation - possession of open bottle, fined $100.

Keith A. Hursey, 33, Esko, driving after suspension (offense date 10/15/11), driving after revocation (offense date 7/3/12) and uninsured vehicle (offense date 7/3/12), fined $200 per each count.

James T. Johnson, 50, Duluth, fugitive, extradition waived.

Christopher L. Kent, 26, Duluth, fleeing in a motor vehicle from a peace officer, dismissed.

Jordan B. King, 18, New London, Minn., alcohol consumption by a minor, fined $100.

Duane J. Lahti Jr., 34, Duluth, duty to drive with due care - speed greater than reasonable, fined $500 and 30 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions including Victim Impact Panel; driving while under the influence of alcohol, dismissed.

Alex R. Larson, 26, Duluth, inattentive driving, fined $50.

Autumn L. McColley, 19, Duluth, disorderly conduct, fined $100.

Chad M. McColley Sr., 44, Duluth, disorderly conduct, fined $100.

Jacquelin C. Pace, 32, Duluth, inattentive driving, fined $50.

Douglas V. Plamp Jr., 29, Duluth, fugitive, extradition waived.

Erik J. Radig, 45, Bismarck, N.D., disorderly conduct, fined $100.

Alvin D. Sam, 31, Duluth, disorderly conduct - offensive/abusive/noisy/obscene and obstructing legal process, dismissed.

Amberley C. Sargent, 27, Duluth, theft by shoplifting, 31 days in local confinement.

Brian C. Sharp, 43, Duluth, driving after revocation, continued for dismissal for one year with condition of no same or similar offense.

Kaleb R. Sherman, 18, New Prague, Minn., underage consumption, fined $100.

Richard J. Staples, 21, Duluth, no insurance, fined $200.

Tate M. Swan, 27, Duluth, disorderly conduct - offensive/abusive/noisy/obscene and obstructing legal process, dismissed.

Justin E. Thatcher, 33, Duluth, fleeing in a motor vehicle from a peace officer, driving after revocation and reckless driving, dismissed.

Thang Q. Truong, 21, Superior, no insurance, fined $200.

Adam R. Wittner, 26, Saginaw, assault and criminal damage to property, dismissed.

Sept. 7

Christopher B. Becker, 28, Proctor, inattentive driving, fined $40.

Samuel J. Carlson, 31, Buffalo, Minn., driving after suspension, fined $100.

Britini L. Grossinger, 21, Duluth, disturbing the neighborhood, fined $100.

Nicole L. Hill, 43, Duluth, uninsured vehicle, fined $200.

Sarah M., Horlocker, 21, Duluth, disturbing the neighborhood, fined $100.

Jessica K.C. Lamerand, 22, Duluth, uninsured vehicle, fined $200.

Dominic J. Pitoscia, 26, Glasgow, Ky., uninsured vehicle, fined $200.

Paige L. Rosenlund, 16, Duluth, driving 88 mph in a 55 mph zone, fined $150.

The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Duluth. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.