Matters of Record for Sept. 7, 2017

Aug. 31

Joseph J. Antonich, 36, Superior, driving after suspension, continued for dismissal for one year with condition of no same or similar.

Rebecca G. Asp, 47, Floodwood, public nuisance affecting health (blight), fined $200.

Ashley-Jean Marie Behrendt, 30, Duluth, children passenger restraint violation, fined $50.

Deandre M. Birgans, 26, Duluth, disorderly conduct, fined $50.

Robert W. Christen, 46, Duluth, sale of 3 or more grams of heroin within a 90-day period, fined $50 and 38 months in prison, time stayed on three years probation with conditions including 79 days local confinement and 80 hours Community Work Service.

Bryan C. Dahl, 40, Minnetonka, Minn., domestic abuse - violation order for protection, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions including $50 fine and six days local confinement.

Kasie J. Davern, 23, Hermantown, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on 18 months probation with conditions including $50 fine and two days local confinement.

Jessica M. Esquivel, 26, Duluth, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one-year probation with conditions including fine reduced by $500 if Victim Impact Panel completed within six months; theft - shoplifting, and two counts trespassing 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one-year with conditions including no same or similar offense, concurrent; second count theft - shoplifting, driving while impaired, driving after revocation and driving under the influence of alcohol, dismissed.

Alyssa A. Farmer, 29, Superior, driving after revocation, continued for dismissal for one year with conditions including no same or similar offense.

Christina E. Feather, 43, Duluth, theft - fined $50 and 30 days local confinement, 28 days stayed one year probation with conditions including pay $200 in restitution; disorderly conduct, 30 days local confinement, 28 days stayed on one-year probation with conditions including no same or similar offense; theft - take/use/transfer movable property without consent and second count disorderly conduct, dismissed.

Annika M. Frazer, 19, Woodbury, Minn., possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.

Austin J. Fritze, 22, Superior, driving after suspension, continued for dismissal for one year with conditions including $50 in prosecution costs.

David J. Glass, 45, Duluth, disorderly conduct, continued for dismissal for one year with conditions including no same or similar offense.

Richard J. Harris, 46, Spooner, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one-year probation with conditions including fine reduced by $500 if Victim Impact Panel completed within six months; driving while impaired, careless driving, driving 80 mph in a 30 mph zone and driving under the influence of alcohol, dismissed.

Mark N. Hernandez, 55, Duluth, trespassing, dismissed.

Anthony S. Israelson, 37, Culver, driving after revocation and uninsured vehicle, dismissed.

Kimber N. Johnson, 30, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one-year probation with conditions including fine reduced by $500 if Victim Impact Panel completed within six months; driving under the influence of alcohol and driving while impaired, dismissed.

Casey K. Larson, 19, Duluth, underage consumption, adjudication stayed for one year with conditions including no same or similar offense; driving after revocation, dismissed.

Maycie M. Larson, 20, Duluth, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.

Tyler J. Linky, 21, Duluth, two counts disorderly conduct, fined $300 and 30 days local confinement, time and $200 stayed on one-year probation with conditions including no same or similar offense per each count concurrent; third count disorderly conduct, dismissed.

Kevin M. Luick, 31, Duluth, theft violations, dismissed.

Tatianna A. Martizna, 23, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and one year local confinement, 361 days and $500 stayed on two years probation with conditions including 30 day electronic monitoring waived for Ignition Interlock Program, Driving with Care Program and Victim Impact Panel; driving while impaired and driving after revocation, dismissed.

Marion D. Massey, 33, Mora, theft-shoplifting, fined $300 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one-year probation with conditions including no same or similar offense.

Charlotte L. McKee, 19, Duluth, possession of drug paraphernalia, continued for dismissal on one-year probation with conditions including two day Community Work Service.

Colleen J. McLaughlin, 36, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.

Maxwell B. McLeod, 21, Duluth, disturbing the neighborhood, fined $100.

Raymond D. Mindestrom, 37, Two Harbors, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one-year probation with conditions including fined reduced by $500 if Victim Impact Panel completed within six months; driving while impaired, dismissed.

Anita N. Neff, 49, Duluth, driving after revocation, continued for dismissal for one year with conditions including no same or similar offense.

Kateri A. Ojibway, 35, Cloquet, test refusal, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, 363 days and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions including 30 days electronic monitoring, Victim Impact Panel and Ignition Interlock Program; driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, 84 days stayed on one-year probation with conditions including Driving with Care Program, concurrent; second count driving while impaired, obstructing legal process and second count test refusal, dismissed.

Sheantiarre J. Peterson, 25, Duluth, driving after suspension, continued for dismissal for one year with conditions including no same or similar offense.

Jarrod J. Pohl, 29, Duluth, assault in the first degree, fined $50 and 45 months in prison; assault in the third degree, dismissed.

Claire M. Rajala, 21, Duluth, disturbing the neighborhood, fined $100.

Martel L. Riley, 27, Duluth, disorderly conduct, dismissed.

Colton J. Schlegel, 18, Scandia, Minn., underage consumption, fined $100.

Skylar M. Schouveller, 20, Cottage Grove, Minn., underage consumption, fined $100.

Paul T. Shaffer, 49, Duluth, theft - shoplifting, continued for dismissal for one year with conditions including 8 hours Community Work Service.

Karla J. Shaw, 30, Floodwood, obstructing legal process, 60 days local confinement.

Charles T. Shouse, 33, Duluth, uninsured vehicle and driving after revocation, continued for dismissal for one-year with conditions including no same or similar offense per each count.

Joseph M. Singpiel, 24, Esko, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions including two days local confinement and 30 days electronic monitoring stayed for the Ignition Interlock Program and Victim Impact Panel; driving while impaired, dismissed.

Melanie L. Skripsky, 31, Floodwood, display plates of another vehicle, continued for dismissal on one-year probation with conditions including pay $50 in court costs; uninsured vehicle, dismissed.

Kelcey A. Soukkala, 32, Duluth, assault, dismissed.

Sidney A. Spendler, 28, Duluth, disorderly conduct, continued for dismissal for six months with condition of no same or similar offense.

Barbara J. Stevens, 32, Duluth, theft - shoplifting, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one-year probation with conditions including no same or similar offense; second count theft -shoplifting, dismissed.

Clifford A. Van Meter, 53, Toledo, Ohio, CMV - driver has no record of duty status, CMV - operating a vehicle without the required operating authority and failure to pay UCR fee, dismissed.

Dane C. Vocelka, 26, Superior, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one-year probation with conditions including fine reduced by $500 if Victim Impact Panel completed within six months; driving while impaired, dismissed.

Robert C. Voorhees, 30, Duluth, disorderly conduct, continued for dismissal for one year with condition of no same or similar offense.

Cory M. Winterquist, 37, Hibbing, uninsured vehicle, adjudication stayed on one-year probation with conditions including $50 fine and no same or similar offense.

Sept. 1

Kobe D. Anderson, 29, St. Peter, Minn., driving the wrong way on a one way street, fined $100.

Jason R. Chiles, 34, Superior, over legal tandem axle weight violation, fined $200.

Zachery B. Cooper, 28, Duluth, no Minnesota driver’s license, fined $100.

Jamel E. H. Cox, 26, unknown address, financial transaction card fraud, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions including three days local confinement; theft - shoplifting, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one-year probation with conditions including pay $90 in restitution; second count theft- shoplifting, 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one-year probation with conditions including no same or similar offense; trespassing, dismissed.

Nicholas S. Farleigh, 19, Duluth, burglary in the first degree, fined $50 and 27 months in prison; violation of domestic abuse no-contact order, one year and one year in prison; felony violation of order for protection, fined $50 and 21 months in prison, concurrent; obstructing legal process, dismissed.

Vanessa M. Heinrich, 38, Lake City, Minn., marijuana in a motor vehicle, fined $150.

Elizabeth A. Jeanetta, 33, Duluth, uninsured vehicle, fined $205.

David G. Malzahn, 58, Duluth, disorderly conduct, dismissed.

Shannon M. Nagle, 33, International Falls, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.

Denis M. Pagac, 46, Ashland, inattentive driving, fined $50.

Colin B.J. Parsons, 20, St.Paul Park, Minn., underage consumption, fined $100; social host violation, fined $300.

Amy E. Prois, 31, Duluth, inattentive driving, fined $50.

Hannah P. Seeley, 20, Duluth, underage consumption, fined $100.

Alexander I. Smallwood, 28, Huntington Beach, Calif., trespassing, fined $100.

Brodie T. Swanstrom, 20, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.

Jenna R. Thompson, 21, Duluth, disturbing the neighborhood, fined $100.

Daniel Q. Werner, 20, Duluth, underage consumption, fined $100.

The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Duluth. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.