More than 3,000 fishing lures stolen from Marine General

The Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday that an enclosed trailer was stolen when Marine General’s rural Duluth storage location was burglarized on Aug. 13.

“We got a shipment of lures in and put them in the trailer. We locked the trailer, but didn’t lock the tongue down. Somebody stole the trailer,” said Russ Francisco, owner of Marine General Supply.

The thieves returned with the trailer for more merchandise at a later date, but they got the trailer stuck and had to leave it behind — empty, Francisco said. He added, “Now we lock everything down and have alarms on everything.”

Efforts by authorities to identify the suspects have been unsuccessful, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (218) 336-4350.

The lures are manufactured by Brad’s Killer Fishing Gear, marked as “Lip-Stix 3D” and are in a variety of colors. The lures were stickbaits, or minnow immitations, and the total value was about $12,000, according to Francisco. The Sheriff’s Office reported that attempts to sell or trade the lures will be likely because of the large amount stolen.