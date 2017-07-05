Three charged with Hibbing burglary

According to the criminal complaint:

Hibbing police officers were called to an assault on the 1900 block of 27th Street East at 2:45 a.m. June 30. A woman reported that two people had broken into the residence, assaulted her boyfriend with an ashtray and thrown items at him.

Police arrived to find the victim had blood on him and a swollen area below his eye. The victim’s girlfriend told police that she woke up to lights being turned on in the room and two men standing over her and the victim. She said that one of the men picked up the bedside table and smashed it down on the victim and attempted to pull him out of the bed. She said that the two men were looking for something. A door into the residence had its doorframe destroyed and the deadbolt was extended.

Crossley, Boney and Spidel were arrested at a Hibbing residence. In an interview with police, Spidel said she brought Boney and Crossley to the victim’s residence and that they had devised a plan to steal marijuana. She said she waited outside while Crossley and Boney went inside and she wasn’t aware of the assault. Crossley told police he saw Boney assault the victim and denied taking part in the assault, the complaint stated.

All three remained in the St. Louis County Jail as of Wednesday evening. Crossley’s bail was set at $50,000 while Spidel’s was set at $35,000. Boney was being held without bail on a Minnesota Department of Corrections hold for a supervised-release violation.

In 2013, Boney was convicted of aggravated robbery in the first degree in connection with the beating and robbery of a 79-year-old man outside a Virginia bank.