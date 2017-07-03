Man shot by Hibbing police faces 11 charges

Che Nathaniel Jones, of Rochester, Minn., was formally charged Friday by summons in State District Court in Hibbing. The charges include attempted murder and three counts of first-degree assault — each carrying a maximum of 20 years in prison.

Authorities said Jones, with a blood-alcohol concentration nearly four times the legal limit for driving, was shot by the officers after pointing a gun at them in an alley during a foot pursuit and apparently firing a round in their direction.

Moments earlier, police said, Jones approached a random victim at his residence on the 2900 block of Third Street, firing a round inside the house and smashing the gun over the man's head following a verbal argument.

The two officers who fired their weapons, Capt. Kurt Metzig and Officer Cody Loewen, were found to be justified in their use of deadly force by the St. Louis County Attorney's Office in February.

According to the complaint:

A woman called 911 just before 12:45 p.m. on Jan. 13 to report that a man was standing in the front doorway of her apartment, pointing a silver-colored firearm at her boyfriend. The woman was not home, but was viewing the scene remotely through a surveillance system installed at the front door.

The woman reported that she yelled at the man via the security system, telling him to leave and that she was calling 911.

Dispatchers also received two other reports of an assault at the same address. One caller reported hearing a gunshot and seeing the suspect hitting the victim, who was down on the ground, with a handgun.

Three Hibbing police officers arrived on scene within minutes of the first call, finding Jones standing over the victim and holding the gun. They reported that the suspect ignored commands to drop the weapon and ran from the scene.

With two officers in pursuit, Jones made his way around the house and into an alley. Ignoring additional commands, he continued across the street before tripping and falling to the ground.

Police said Jones was told to stay down, but instead struggled to his feet, stepped into the middle of the alley and pointed the gun at the two officers. Both officers reported that they heard a gunshot and returned fire at Jones.

The defendant suffered wounds to his right chest, left arm and left cheek. He was taken to a Duluth hospital for emergency treatment. His blood-alcohol content was reported at 0.30 a short time afterward.

Police recovered a Colt Python .357 Magnum revolver. Two cartridges had been fired and four remained in gun. They said it was later determined that Jones stole the firearm from a friend's father in St. Charles, Minn.

A small plastic bag containing a substance that was later tested and found to be a mixture of cocaine and heroin also was recovered from Jones' pocket.

The victim received treatment at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing for "severe but non-life-threatening" blunt trauma injuries to the top of his head, mouth and left eye.

In a statement, the victim told police that he was clearing ice in the alley when he was approached by Jones, who appeared intoxicated and stated that he was cold and not properly dressed for the weather. The victim said he brought Jones, who he did not know, into the garage to warm up and then into the residence to give him a jacket.

The victim stated that he and Jones then had a verbal argument and he asked the defendant to leave. While outside, Jones pointed the firearm at him and fired a round, missing the victim, before striking him with the weapon.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which handled the investigation, reported that agents found a bullet in a stairwell inside the victim's residence.

Jones has several prior convictions, including several fifth-degree assault cases, violating no-contact orders and criminal damage to property.

He is charged with attempted second-degree murder, three counts of first-degree assault against a police officer, four counts of second-degree assault, being a felon in possession of a firearm, receiving stolen property and fifth-degree possession of cocaine and heroin.

Jones is scheduled to be arranged on the charges July 24.