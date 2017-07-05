Pressroom Podcast: Glensheen murders prosecutor John DeSanto

Forty years later, then chief prosecutor John DeSanto joins this week’s Pressroom Podcast to share his firsthand experience with Duluth’s most well-known murder case.

“The day of June 27, 1977, Monday. I remember it like it was yesterday,” DeSanto, a now semi-retired senior judge who had a 35 year career in the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office, said.

Since that night and the trials that followed, DeSanto has written a book about the case and given many presentations to the public. In this podcast, he describes what he thinks happened the night of the murders and how not a day goes by that he doesn’t think about the “two beautiful, wonderful citizens of Duluth, Elisabeth Congdon and Velma Pietila.”

What we are into this week: The Hunt for Vulcan by Thomas Levenson, Netflix original series “Glow”, WWII books, and grandkids.

Tune in every week to hear Duluth News Tribune reporters Brady Slater, Christa Lawler and Tom Olsen talk about current Duluth and Northland happenings. You can email us at podcast@duluthnews.com, call our podcast line at 218-382-NEWS or follow us on Facebook.

Find the Pressroom Podcast in the iTunes store, or use the RSS feed below to subscribe and have the podcast delivered to your device every Wednesday.

Podcast RSS Feed

Find previous episodes of the podcast here