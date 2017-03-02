Matters of record received March 2, 2017

Feb. 28

Terrell A. Bell, 26, Duluth, obstructing legal process, 90 days in local confinement, 79 days stayed on one year of probation with conditions; damage to property, fined $50 and 365 days in local confinement, 357 days stayed on one year of probation with conditions - concurrent; open bottle in vehicle (passenger), no sentence listed.

Lasheda V. Metcalf, 24, Duluth, assault on a peace officer, adjudication stayed on one year of probation with conditions including a $50 fine; obstructing legal process, 90 days in local confinement, 86 days stayed on one year of probation with conditions - concurrent; disorderly conduct, dismissed.

March 1

William M. Bohmert, 29, Duluth, misdemeanor theft (offense date 5/26/13), dismissed.

John L. Desjarlais, 23, Esko, domestic assault by strangulation, adjudication stayed on three years of probation with conditions including four days in local confinement and Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program; domestic assault, dismissed.

Matthew D. Hollingsworth, 29, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.

Enrico A. R. Howe, 23, Duluth, carry/possess pistol without a permit in a public place, imposition stayed on three years of probation with conditions including a $50 fine, 57 days in local confinement and 24 hours of community work service.

Leah L. Lehikoinen, 30, Duluth, domestic assault, dismissed.

Keauna R. Olson, 24, Duluth, two counts of driving after suspension, fined $200 per each count.

Larice A. Smith, 24, Minneapolis, giving peace officer false identification, 90 days in local confinement.

Dallas J. Torgerson, 32, Leonard, Minn., first count of issuance of dishonored check(s) (offense date 12/24/14), 364 days in local confinement; second count of issuance of dishonored check(s) (offense date 12/24/14), dismissed.

The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Duluth. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.