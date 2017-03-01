Matters of record received Feb. 28 and March 1, 2017

Feb. 1

Eric B. Skoglund, 32, Superior, fleeing from a peace officer in a motor vehicle, dismissed.

Feb. 13

Nathaniel S. Veit, 34, Cloquet, fugitive, extradition waived.

Feb. 22

Taleah M. King, 19, Duluth, disturbance - disorderly conduct, continued for dismissal for one year with condition of no same or similar offense; disturbing the neighborhood and two counts of disturbance - disorderly conduct, dismissed.

Feb. 23

Jacob A. Carlson, 22, Proctor, misdemeanor theft violations, 10 days in local confinement.

Feb. 24

Stephen W. Augustyn, 39, Duluth, violation of an order for protection, fined $50 and 365 days in local confinement, 361 days stayed on two years of probation with conditions including Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program.

Kristina M. Fineout, 22, Superior, driving after revocation, fined $200.

Erik J. Howard, 29, Duluth, inattentive driving, fined $50.

Daye A. Jenny, 29, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.

Briana M. Marciniak, 22, Superior, driving after revocation, fined $200.

Nolan D. Olsen, 19, St. Michael, Minn., underage consumption, fined $100.

Kelsey N. Olson, 24, Cloquet, driving after revocation and uninsured vehicle, fined $200 per each count.

Scott B. Peterson, 33, Hawley, Minn., possession of marijuana in vehicle, fined $150.

Miriah L. Preap, 23, Duluth, inattentive driving, fined $50.

Jessica R. Radziszewski, 21, Vadnais Heights, Minn., use of wireless communications device - compose, read or send electronic message in motion or traffic, fined $50.

Hans V. H. Richmond, 20, Antioch, Calif., driving after suspension, fined $200.

Panagiotis Stathopoylos, 37, Duluth, disturbing the neighborhood, fined $100.

Feb. 27

Nathaniel V. Atwood, 24, Stillwater, Minn., operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 90 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions including Victim Impact Panel; driving while under the influence of alcohol, dismissed.

Frank J. Bigbear, 28, no city listed, receiving stolen property, fined $50 and 18 months in prison; possession of a controlled substance, dismissed.

Daniel R. Birdseye, 20, Cloquet, failure to deliver title (notice of sale to state), fined $200.

Melanie L. Blunt, 42, Buffalo, Minn., driving after revocation, fined $200.

Duane A. Bosiacki, 54, Hermantown, driving after revocation, fined $200.

Dominick R. Crumley, 22, Duluth, first count of obstructing legal process, fined $700 and 120 days in local confinement, fine and time stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense; second count of obstructing legal process, fined $300 and 90 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense; possession/sale of hypo syringe/needle, disturbance - disorderly conduct and third count of obstructing legal process, dismissed.

Arthur P. Dallum, 48, Duluth, driving after cancellation - inimical danger to public safety, continued for dismissal on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense.

Jeremiah M. Dean, 39, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and one year in local confinement, $1,000 stayed on two years of probation with condition of no same or similar offense; driving while under the influence of alcohol, dismissed.

Javontae L. Harkins, 22, Duluth, felon in possession of a firearm, fined $50 and 60 months in prison; disorderly conduct - offensive/abusive/noisy/obscene, dismissed.

Aaron D. Johnson, 22, Superior, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days in local confinement, $1,000 and time stayed on two years of probation with conditions including Victim Impact Panel; driving while under the influence of alcohol and driving 80 mph in a 50 mph zone, dismissed.

Jacki M. Kalash, 31, Duluth, uninsured vehicle and driver involved in accident failed to stop, fined $300 and 30 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense - per each count concurrent; operating motor vehicle while body contains any amount of a controlled substance and driving after revocation, dismissed.

Tammy L. Kellerhuis, 33, Duluth, driving after suspension, fined $200.

Karen A. Komosa, 37, Duluth, two counts of uninsured vehicle, fined $200 per each count.

Luther A. Mallett, 48, Superior, driving after revocation (offense date 7/1/12), fined $200.

Jared C. Mann, 43, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.

Kenneth S. Marholz, 33, Duluth, driving after suspension, fined $200.

Barry S. Martin, 39, Cloquet, driving after cancellation - inimical danger to public safety, fined $1,000 and 180 days in local confinement, $500 and time stayed on one year of probation with conditions; one count of driving after cancellation - inimical danger to public safety and intent to escape tax, dismissed.

Ryan S. Mathisen, 29, Hermantown, fleeing from a police officer, fined $300 and 90 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense; driving after cancellation - inimical danger to public safety, fined $2,000 and 180 days in local confinement, $1,000 and time stayed on two years of probation with condition of no same or similar offense; driving after revocation and misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, dismissed.

Skyler J. McLean, 26, Knife River, driving after revocation, fined $200.

Richard D. Mehrman, 56, Duluth, driving after cancellation - inimical danger to public safety, fined $1,000 and 180 days in local confinement, $500 and time stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense.

Dakota W. Moore, 19, Brookston, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on three years of probation with conditions including a $50 fine, three days in local confinement and 20 hours of community work service.

Dawn R. Roy, 32, Duluth, trespassing - private property and traffic violation - possession of open bottle, dismissed.

Tamika L. Sandifer, 38, Duluth, two counts of disorderly conduct – offensive/abusive/noisy/obscene, fined $300 and 40 days in local confinement, $250 and 34 days stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense – per each count; disorderly conduct – disturb an assembly or meeting, fined $250, fine stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense; misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, two counts of disorderly conduct – offensive/abusive/noisy/obscene, disturbance – disorderly conduct, obstructing legal process and possession of stolen property, dismissed.

Joseph P. Schlies, 58, Superior, driving after cancellation - inimical danger to public safety, adjudication stayed on two years of probation with conditions of no same or similar offense and a $1,000 fine.

Jason E. Simmons, 46, Duluth, assault, imposition stayed on three years of probation with conditions including a $50 fine and 62 days in local confinement; interfering with an emergency call, dismissed.

Karen L. Wick, 71, Canyon, chemical test refusal, fined $2,000 and one year in local confinement, $1,000 and 361 days stayed on two years of probation with conditions including Victim Impact Panel and 30 days of electronic monitoring.

Feb. 28

Ryder L. Anderson, 21, Duluth, criminal damage to property, adjudication stayed on one year of probation with conditions including a $50 fine.

Gracie A. Ardolf, 19, Chaska, Minn., social host violation, continued for dismissal for one year with conditions including two hours of community work service.

Justin E. Bachinski, 27, Superior, marijuana in vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued for dismissal for one year with condition of no same or similar offense - per each count.

Arthur W. Barksdale, 28, Duluth, first count of trespassing - building or dwelling, fined $300 and 30 days in local confinement, $200 and time stayed on one year of probation with conditions; second count of trespassing - building or dwelling, dismissed.

Mathew A. Borgstrom, 29, Poplar, driving after suspension (offense date 9/23/12), fined $200.

Kevin D. Chaison, 47, Duluth, domestic assault by strangulation, domestic assault and interfering with an emergency call, dismissed.

Jessica L. Conlon, 19, Duluth, social host violation, continued for dismissal for one year with conditions including two hours of community work service.

Katie E. Dubla, 18, Duluth, inattentive driving, fined $50.

Nicolas Einafshar, 24, Mound, Minn., driving after suspension, fined $200.

Eduardo L. Jimenez, 39, St. Paul, driving after suspension, fined $200.

Ricka M. Kingbird, 39, Duluth, assault, fined $50 and 90 days in local confinement, 76 days stayed on one year of probation with conditions.

Bradley A. Magnuson, 31, no city listed, fugitive, extradition waived.

Adam W. Maly, 41, Toivola, operating a snowmobile or all-terrain vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, fined $500 and 365 days in local confinement, 361 days stayed on two years of probation with conditions including driver improvement clinic and Victim Impact Panel; fleeing from a peace officer in a motor vehicle and chemical test refusal, dismissed.

Max R. Manders, 21, Woodbury, Minn., driving after suspension, continued for dismissal for one year with condition of no same or similar offense and $100 court costs.

Jocelyn S. Martin, 19, Duluth, underage consumption, fined $100.

Ryan S. Mathisen, 29, Hermantown, gross-misdemeanor theft, fined $300 and 60 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions including $605 in restitution.

Kooper K. Mattson, 21, Duluth, reckless driving, adjudication stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense and $300 prosecution costs.

Cordette D. Newsome, 53, Duluth, gross-misdemeanor theft (offense date 2/19/10), 180 days in local confinement, 178 days stayed on two years of probation with conditions including $794 in restitution.

Ryan D. Padilla, 20, Duluth, uninsured vehicle, fined $200.

Scott K. Pomeroy Jr., 33, Barnum, two counts of driving after revocation, fined $200 per each count.

Leala T. Roisum, 40, Duluth, disturbance - disorderly conduct, continued for dismissal with condition of no same or similar offense and a $50 fine.

Katelynn M. Roseth, 19, Duluth, social host violation, continued for dismissal for one year with conditions including two shifts at Damiano.

James S. Rygh, 54, Grand Rapids, disturbance - disorderly conduct, four days in local confinement.

Jeremy L. Schrupp, 36, Duluth, driving while under the influence of alcohol, fined $1,000 and 90 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions including Victim Impact Panel; operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, dismissed.

Benjamin L. Shain, 31, Aurora, misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, fined $50.

Lila J. Swenson, 19, Duluth, social host violation, continued for dismissal for one year with conditions including two shifts at Damiano.

Eric J. Terp, 41, Cloquet, disorderly conduct - offensive/abusive/noisy/obscene, adjudication stayed on one year of probation with conditions including counseling.

Payton C. Tretter, 19, Hugo, Minn., social host violation, continued for dismissal for one year with conditions including two hours of community work service.

Rayna M. Velasquez, 20, Duluth, alcohol consumption by a minor, fined $1,000, $800 stayed with conditions; social host violation, dismissed.

Raquel L. Wisniewski, 34, Duluth, two counts of driving after revocation, continued for dismissal for one year with condition of no same or similar offense - per each count; uninsured vehicle, dismissed.

Garry S. Wood, 39, Two Harbors, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days in local confinement, 59 days stayed on one year of probation with conditions including if defendant completes Victim Impact Panel within six months, fine will be reduced by $500; driving while under the influence of alcohol and possession of open bottle, dismissed.

Johnny B. Woodard, 24, Duluth, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.

Levi M. Worley, 23, Duluth, obstructing legal process - interfering with a peace officer, continued for dismissal for one year with condition of no same or similar offense.

