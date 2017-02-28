Heroin seizures in Douglas County at record high in 2016

"Which is sad, because it illustrates the problem that we have," Madden said. "But, it also gives us hope that we're doing something about it because somebody's got to go out and get that heroin off the streets."

Madden said a team of five narcotics officers seized drugs last year with a street value of $547,946.

"You ask any one of my investigators, we'd all say the same thing: that we think we're just getting the tip of the iceberg," he said.

The increase in seizures stems from enforcement and purity levels of heroin, which is causing more people to become addicted to the drug right away, Madden said. The drug also is readily available, typically coming to the Twin Ports from the Twin Cities and Chicago areas.

A report released earlier this year by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows the rate of heroin overdose deaths grew 880 percent between 2006 and 2015.

Madden added that Douglas County also had the most heroin submissions per capita to the state crime lab in 2016 and the third highest submissions per capita for methamphetamine.

"There's not one other county that appears in the top 10 in ... these categories together. We're in the top three, and we lead one of them," he said. "We'd probably lead the other if we weren't fighting the heroin epidemic so hard."

