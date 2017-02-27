Man arrested after lengthy search in Lake County

The Lake County Sheriff's Office reported that the man, who reportedly had been armed, was arrested at 1:44 a.m. WDIO-TV reported that he was arrested at his home on Klinker Road, a side road off State Highway 1 just south of Finland and a few miles north of State Highway 61, and transported to a hospital for evaluation. The initial call, at 12:39 p.m., was for an assault involving a weapon, WDIO reported.

Other agencies including the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, Duluth and Silver Bay police departments, Minnesota State Patrol, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and U.S. Border Patrol were among those who responded to the scene.

St. Louis County sent its Emergency Response Team and an armored vehicle to the scene, passing through Duluth’s Lakeside neighborhood and traveling up Highway 61 through Two Harbors. Squad cars from several agencies were parked along Highway 1, which remained open to traffic, for several hours Sunday evening, while authorities had blocked off Klinker Road. Numerous squads, at least one ambulance and several tactical vehicles were also staged at the Lake County Highway Department garage south of Finland.

At one point during the evening an officer was seen with a rifle on the hood of a squad car, pointed down Klinker Road.

As of Sunday evening, no one was reported injured, said Dave Phillips, St. Louis County undersheriff.

Check back for updates.