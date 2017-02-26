Law enforcement searching for armed man near Finland

The search was focused in an area off Minnesota Highway 1 near Lax Lake Road. Squad cars from several agencies were seen parked Sunday along Highway 1, which remained open to traffic, while authorities had blocked off nearby Klinker Road.

St. Louis County sent its Emergency Response Team and an armored vehicle to the scene. No one was reported injured, said Dave Phillips, St. Louis County undersheriff.

The original call came out just after 1 p.m. Lake County Sheriff Carey Johnson was still at the scene at early evening and not available to comment, a dispatcher said. No other information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.