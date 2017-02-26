Authorities search for armed man near Finland

The search was focused in an area off Minnesota Highway 1 near Lax Lake Road.

St. Louis County sent its Emergency Response Team and an armored vehicle to the scene, passing through Duluth’s Lakeside neighborhood and traveling up Highway 61 through Two Harbors. Squad cars from several agencies were seen parked along Highway 1, which remained open to traffic Sunday evening, while authorities had blocked off nearby Klinker Road. Numerous squads, at least one ambulance and several tactical vehicles were also staged at the Lake County Highway Department garage south of Finland.

At one point during the evening an officer was seen with a rifle on the hood of a squad car, pointed down Klinker Road.

Klinker Road is a side road off state Highway 1 just south of Lax Lake Road, and a few miles north of Minnesota Highway 61.

Authorities did not identify the man and did not say why they were searching for him or what may have led to the law enforcement response.

As of Sunday evening, no one was reported injured, said Dave Phillips, St. Louis County undersheriff.

The original call came out just after 1 p.m. Lake County Sheriff Carey Johnson was still at the scene Sunday evening and was not available to comment, a dispatcher said.

No other information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.