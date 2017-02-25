Matters of record received the week of Feb. 20, 2017

Dec. 22

Walden E. Rogers, 29, Duluth, driver involved in collision failed to give information (offense date 10/8/14), fined $300 and 30 days in local confinement, time stayed one year with conditions; driving after revocation (offense date 10/8/14), dismissed.

Jan. 10

James W. Kalligher, 34, Brookston, misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, continued for dismissal for six months with condition of no same or similar offense.

Jan. 12

Quentin K. Lake, 27, Duluth, criminal damage to property, fined $300 and 30 days in local confinement, $150 and time stayed on one year of probation with conditions.

Jan. 23

Johnny Thompson Jr., 50, Duluth, trespassing - returning to property within one year, fined $300 and four days in local confinement, $250 stayed.

Feb. 14

Scott A. Anderson, 48, Cloquet, domestic assault, continued for dismissal for one year with condition of no same or similar offense.

Timothy C. Whitefeather Jr., 24, Duluth, burglary, imposition stayed on three years of probation with conditions including a $50 fine and 61 days in local confinement; giving a false name, 61 days in local confinement - concurrent.

Feb. 16

Tommy M. Granquist, 54, Duluth, trespassing, fined $150; theft of movable property, fined $150.

Joshua J. Rilea, 32, Cloquet, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 60 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions including if defendant completes Victim Impact Panel within six months, fine will be reduced by $500.

Daniel F. Robarge, 30, Duluth, misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, fined $600 and 60 days in local confinement, $300 and time stayed on one year of probation with conditions including $92 in restitution.

Rachel O. Sprouse, 29, Duluth, disturbance - disorderly conduct and disorderly conduct - brawling or fighting, two days of community work service - per each count concurrent.

Feb. 17

Abinogee E. Bosto, 43, Duluth, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on two years, five months and 16 days of probation with conditions including a $50 fine and 50 days in local confinement; introducing contraband (drugs) into a jail, lockup or prison facility, fined $50 and 120 days in local confinement, 64 days stayed on two years, five months and 16 days of probation with conditions - concurrent; obstructing legal process, dismissed.

Kali D. Moen, 37, Duluth, uninsured vehicle (offense date 12/15/14), fined $200.

McKinley B. Dwyer, 40, Esko, driving after suspension, fined $200.

Joshua P. Mancina, 38, Makinen, driving after revocation, fined $200.

Marie I. Rood, 31, Duluth, harassment - violation of a restraining order, dismissed.

Feb. 21

Ryan S. Birk, 35, no city listed, fugitive, extradition waived.

Robert W. Conner, 56, Duluth, driving after revocation, dismissed.

John W. Enger Jr., 39, Duluth, two counts of violation of an order for protection, dismissed.

Marie E. Houle, 46, Duluth, disturbance - disorderly conduct, fined $200, $100 stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense.

Corey J. Laliberte, 23, Duluth, inattentive driving, fined $40.

Jonah D. Lazerine, 22, Duluth, social host violation, fined $300.

Patrick A. Leichtman, 56, Duluth, disturbance - disorderly conduct, fined $300, $200 stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense.

Joel O. Makori, 21, Duluth, disturbing the neighborhood, fined $100.

Jedediah R. Nelson, 18, Hector, Minn., underage consumption, fined $100.

Joshua P. Salls, 21, Duluth, driving after cancellation, dismissed.

Lucas Sanchez, 41, Cotton, driving after suspension, continued for dismissal for six months with condition of no same or similar offense.

Jyles L. Tibbetts, 22, Duluth, second count of misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, 90 days in local confinement and $198 in restitution; first count of misdemeanor theft by shoplifting and possession or sale of small amount of marijuana, dismissed.

Nicolas P. Truehart, 23, Duluth, driving after suspension, dismissed.

Allison A. Weiss, 19, Andover, Minn., inattentive driving, fined $50.

Cassidy R. Welhouse, 19, Duluth, underage possession of alcohol, adjudication stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense and $175 court costs.

Joshua A. Witt, 38, Duluth, possession of a controlled substance, dismissed.

Jesse R. Zacher, 36, Cloquet, texting/use of electronic device while driving, fined $275.

Feb. 22

Nathan M. Baublitz, 34, Proctor, misdemeanor theft - gas drive-off, dismissed.

Matthew R. Day, 21, Duluth, driving after suspension, fined $200.

Marcus C. Goode, 37, Eveleth, possession of shoplifting gear and misdemeanor theft, dismissed.

Kyle B. Lindquist, 29, Wrenshall, first count of driving after revocation (offense date 4/6/12) and second count of driving after revocation (offense date 4/9/12), dismissed.

Michael D. Mao-Kluck, 35, Burnsville, Minn., disorderly conduct - brawling or fighting, continued for dismissal for one year with condition of no same or similar offense.

Justin L. Nguyen, 35, Lakeville, Minn., disorderly conduct - brawling or fighting, continued for dismissal for one year with condition of no same or similar offense.

Robert W. Rindahl, 31, Duluth, two counts of driving after revocation, fined $200 per each count.

Zachary M. Trierweiler, 22, Markville, Minn., driving after suspension (offense date 3/12/14), fined $200.

Feb. 23

Petra Bednar, 35, Duluth, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 90 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions including Victim Impact Panel; driving while impaired and driving while under the influence of alcohol, dismissed.

Matthew S. Blotti, 25, Duluth, disorderly conduct - offensive/abusive/noisy/obscene, fined $300 and 30 days in local confinement, $250 and 27 days stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense; obstructing legal process - interfering with peace officer, fleeing from a police officer and obstructing legal process, dismissed.

Solomon Byrd Jr., 24, Duluth, giving a false name or date-of-birth, fined $50 and 76 days in local confinement; fleeing from a police officer and possession or sale of small amount of marijuana, dismissed.

Jacob A. Carlson, 22, Proctor, possession of burglary/theft tools, one year and one day in prison, time stayed on three years of probation with conditions including 90 days in local confinement.

Jim R. Dahlen, 59, Duluth, driving after cancellation, fined $200.

Ronald W. Dianoski, 33, Cloquet, two counts of misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, adjudication stayed one year with condition of no same or similar offense and $100 court costs - per each count consecutively; possession or sale of small amount of marijuana, no sentence pronounced.

Tiara N. Fairs, 28, Duluth, driving after revocation, dismissed.

Wessly D. Grassini, 33, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $2,000 and one year in local confinement, $1,000 and 361 days stayed on two years of probation with conditions including driver improvement clinic and electronic monitoring and community service at probations discretion; driving while impaired (controlled substance), acquitted.

Joshua J. Gutkowski, 31, Duluth, driving after suspension, fined $200.

Steven R. Hendrickson, 27, Duluth, driver involved in accident failed to give information, continued for dismissal on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense.

Jacob D. Howard, 23, Saginaw, six counts of misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, fined $1,000 and 90 days in local confinement, $800 and time stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense - per each count concurrent.

Cory T. Johnson, 31, Hibbing, driving after suspension, fined $200.

Staci L. Joyal, 49, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions including if defendant completes Victim Impact Panel within six months, fine will be reduced by $500; driving while impaired and driving while under the influence of alcohol, dismissed.

Sierra M. Kniep, 26, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions including if defendant completes Victim Impact Panel within six months, fine will be reduced by $500; driving while impaired and driving while under the influence of alcohol, dismissed.

Jason M. Lafontaine, 39, Cloquet, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions including if defendant completes Victim Impact Panel within six months, fine will be reduced by $500; driving while impaired and driving while under the influence of alcohol, dismissed.

George R. Lee, 63, Duluth, assault, continued for dismissal for one year with condition of no same or similar offense.

Daniel E. Leskey, 24, Duluth, criminal damage to property - tampering with a motor vehicle, fined $300, $250 stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense; theft from vehicle, possession/sale of hypo syringe/needle and possession of drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Kyle B. Lindquist, 29, Wrenshall, driving after revocation (offense date 5/17/12), dismissed.

Alexandra O. Mason, 34, Duluth, uninsured vehicle (offense date 12/13/13), fined $200.

Nickie S. McGregor, 37, no city listed, misdemeanor theft by shoplifting and criminal damage to property - tampering with a motor vehicle, fined $300 and 30 days in local confinement, $150 and 22 days stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense - per each count concurrent; trespassing - private property and possession of stolen property, dismissed.

Avery D. Oliphant, 20, Duluth, interfering with an emergency call, fined $50 and 180 days in local confinement; two counts of assault, dismissed.

Jordan S. Olson, 31, Duluth, disorderly conduct - offensive/abusive/noisy/obscene, fined $50 and 10 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense; obstructing legal process - interfering with a peace officer, dismissed.

Lucas A. Pietrowski, 21, Duluth, two counts of criminal damage to property - tampering with a motor vehicle, fined $300 and 30 days in local confinement, $250 and time stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense - per each count concurrent.

Ashley N. Roy, 30, Esko, disorderly conduct - offensive/abusive/noisy/obscene, fined $300 and 30 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions.

Tiffany M. Scott, 27, Superior, misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, fined $300 and 30 days in local confinement, $200 and time stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense.

Nathan L. Sich, 17, Duluth, driving while under the influence of alcohol, fined $1,000 and 60 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions including if defendant completes Victim Impact Panel, fine will be reduced by $500.

William T. Slattengren, 43, Esko, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions including if defendant completes Victim Impact Panel within six months, fine will be reduced by $500; driving while impaired and driving while under the influence of alcohol, dismissed.

Ernest C. Steel, 36, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions including if defendant completes Victim Impact Panel within six months, fine will be reduced by $500; driving while impaired and driving while under the influence of alcohol, dismissed.

Myles L. Summers, 28, Duluth, disorderly conduct - offensive/abusive/noisy/obscene, continued for dismissal on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense.

Tyler A. Sweeney, 21, Cromwell, driving after revocation, fined $200.

Shawn V. Wirta, 28, Superior, driving while impaired, fined $50 and 48 months in prison, time stayed on six years of probation with conditions including four days in jail or NERCC, $1,200 DWI court fee and 120 hours of community work service.

Feb. 24

Joshua R. Albiston, 24, Duluth, marijuana in vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50 per each count.

Trent T. Avey, 36, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.

Noah D. Baker, 19, Duluth, burglary, 33 months in prison, time stayed on five years of probation with conditions including nine months in local confinement or NERCC.

Ashlie L. Behlke, 19, Duluth, driving after suspension, fined $200.

Yves Bleau, 55, Hermantown, texting/use of electronic device while driving, fined $50.

Melissa G. Bonneville, 38, Carlton, no Minnesota registration/no plates, fined $100.

Brent J. Cool, 21, Blaine, Minn., driving 116 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $150, $50 stayed on six months of probation with condition of no same or similar offense.

Devon D. Daly, 22, Duluth, driving without a valid license endorsement for vehicle driven, fined $100.

Kristina R. Green, 20, Duluth, underage consumption, fined $100.

Ron J. Gurno, 25, Duluth, sale of a controlled substance (offense date 5/7/14), adjudication stayed on three years of probation with conditions including a $50 fine and 117 days in local confinement.

Kathy J. Harr, 50, Cass Lake, disorderly conduct - brawling or fighting, 90 days in local confinement, 60 days stayed on one year of probation with conditions.

Crystal L. Kuusisto, 32, Duluth, driving after suspension (offense date 12/29/11), uninsured vehicle (offense date 6/28/13), first count of driving after revocation (offense date 3/26/14) and second count of driving after revocation (offense date 4/16/14), fined $200 per each count.

Jessie J. Larson, 36, Superior, uninsured vehicle and driving after revocation, fined $200 per each count.

Anthony D. McCray, 40, Duluth, two counts of disorderly conduct - brawling or fighting, dismissed.

Charles R. McKinnon, 54, Duluth, domestic abuse - violation of a no-contact order, fined $50 and 90 days in local confinement, 79 days stayed on one year of probation with conditions including Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program.

Dylan M. Metcalf, 34, Duluth, assault with a dangerous weapon, 29 months in prison and to pay restitution; two counts of assault, dismissed.

Patrick J. Neve, 61, Proctor, careless driving, fined $100.

Isa M. Pena, 32, St. Paul, driving 116 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $150, $50 stayed on six months of probation with condition of no same or similar offense; instruction permit violation (carrying passengers), dismissed.

Jamerson J. Quartermann, 28, Minneapolis, driving 116 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $150, $50 stayed on six months of probation with condition of no same or similar offense.

Dominik T. Robak, 20, Duluth, child passenger restraint system violation, fined $50.

Delilah M. Washington, 27, no city listed, driving after suspension, fined $200.

