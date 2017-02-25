In exchange for a guilty plea to a count of second-degree murder and her future testimony, Kayleene Danielle Greniger avoided facing trial on a first-degree murder charge, which comes with the potential for life in prison.

Greniger and her boyfriend, Joseph Christen Thoresen, 36, of Grand Rapids, were indicted on first-degree murder charges in October in connection with the death of David Haiman, 20, of Hibbing.

The indictments were based on allegations that Greniger and Thoresen assaulted Haiman at their apartment, kidnapped him and later assaulted him again with a baseball bat, knife and machete, causing his death. Charging documents allege that Haiman was assaulted and killed in retaliation for allegedly sexually assaulting Greniger.

Greniger pleaded guilty to second-degree intentional killing and faces between 27 and 30 years in prison, based on sentencing guidelines, with sentencing scheduled for Dec. 4.

The agreement with County Attorney John Muhar “includes that Greniger would be required to testify truthfully and completely at any hearing or trial regarding this incident.” Greniger’s sentencing will occur only after Thoresen’s case is concluded, according to a news release from Muhar’s office.

Meanwhile, Thoresen also appeared in court Friday in Grand Rapids and pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder.

Thoresen’s attorneys have filed motions seeking to suppress evidence collected from search warrants executed at a Grand Rapids apartment and on electronic devices and social media accounts last summer, as well as statements made by Thoresen. They’re also seeking to dismiss the first-degree murder indictments.

Judge Lois Lang heard testimony on the motions and is set to issue a written decision by May 31. Thoresen, who is being held in the Itasca County Jail on bail of $1 million with conditions or $2 million without, is set to appear in court again on July 11 with a jury trial scheduled to begin Aug. 14.

According to court documents:

Haiman’s body was found in the Ball Club area of rural Itasca County in late June, several days after he was reported missing.

Greniger told investigators that she was upset when Haiman made plans to visit the apartment she shared with Thoresen on June 20 because of the alleged sexual assault that occurred days earlier.

She admitted that she and Thoresen assaulted Haiman when he arrived, tying him up with a rope and punching him repeatedly, breaking his nose in the process.

Greniger reported that she then left the apartment with the two men to look for drugs. She said they smoked marijuana and meth and went for a drive in the woods in Haiman’s car, with Thoresen driving.

Greniger told investigators that Thoresen stopped the vehicle in a wooded area, claiming to have mechanical issues.

She said the men went to look under the hood when Thoresen struck Haiman with a baseball bat and stabbed him multiple times with what she described as a “large black knife.” She said Thoresen then grabbed a knife from Haiman’s belt loop and cut off his head.

Police said Greniger reported that her boyfriend then disposed of Haiman’s body in the woods and drove home to clean up. The machete was later found under the bed in the couple’s Grand Rapids apartment.

Greniger's brother, Joeseph Allen Greniger, was sentenced to five years of supervised probation in December after pleading guilty to a felony charge of first-degree witness tampering in connection with the murder case.

Authorities said Joeseph Greniger made multiple attempts to threaten a key witness in the case, alleging that the man "snitched" on his sister.