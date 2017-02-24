Adam W. Purinton, 51, of Olathe, allegedly shot Srinivas Kuchibhotla, 32; Alok Madasani, 32, of Overland Park, and another bar patron, 24-year-old Ian Grillot of Grandview.

Kuchibhotla died at a hospital after the 7:15 p.m. shooting in Austins Bar & Grill.

Purinton also is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder in the shootings of Madasani and Grillot. Witnesses said Grillot was shot after he intervened.

Madasani was released Thursday from a hospital, where Grillot is improving. The two talked with each other Thursday.

In a video released by the University of Kansas Health System, Grillot spoke about how he jumped at the shooter.

“It wasn’t right, and I didn’t want the gentleman to potentially go after somebody else,” Grillot said.

Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe announced the charges against Purinton during a news conference at Olathe police headquarters.

He was joined by federal law enforcement officials who said that they are investigating in conjunction with Olathe police to determine if the shooting was a bias-motivated hate crime in violation of the victims’ civil rights.

At least one witness reportedly heard the suspect yell “get out of my country” shortly before shooting Kuchibhotla and Madasani. The suspect fled on foot. A manhunt ensued. Five hours later, Purinton reportedly told a bartender at bar in an Applebee’s in Clinton, Mo., that he needed a place to hide out because he had just killed two Middle Eastern men, the Kansas City Star learned.

The bartender called police, and Purinton was arrested without incident, Assistant Clinton Police Chief Sonny Lynch said. Purinton was not armed.

“It was a tragic and senseless act of violence,” said Olathe Police Chief Steven Menke.

After his arrest in Clinton, Purinton — a Navy veteran, IT specialist, former pilot and air traffic controller who lives in a comfortable suburban home — was booked into the Henry County Jail.

Purinton appeared before a judge in Henry County and waived his right to fight extradition. Bond was set at $2 million.

It was not known how soon he would be returned to Johnson County.

Both Howe and Eric Jackson, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Kansas City office, cautioned they were too early in their investigation to assign a motive or call it a hate crime.

“We’re less than 24 hours in,” Howe said. “We want to be sure of the facts versus speculation.”

Jackson said it was not “uncommon” for joint federal and local law enforcement investigations into possible hate crimes.

Tom Beall, acting U.S. attorney for the District of Kansas, said his office would be evaluating the case as more facts are gathered in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Justice.

“There will probably be more to come later from us,” Beall said.

Kuchibhotla and Madasani were employees of the Aviation Systems Engineering team at Garmin Ltd., headquartered in Olathe.

Garmin officials broke the news to employees in an email Thursday morning.

“Unfortunately, two associates on our Aviation Systems Engineering team, Srinivas Kuchibhotla and Alok Madasani, were shot. We are devastated to inform you that Srinivas passed away and Alok is currently recovering in the hospital,” Garmin said in the email.

In a public statement, Garmin said, “We’re saddened that two Garmin associates were involved in last night’s incident, and we express our condolences to the family and friends of our co-workers involved. Garmin will have grievance counselors on-site and available for its associates today and tomorrow.”

Kuchibhotla posted on LinkedIn in 2014 that he managed helicopter programs. He had a master’s degree in electrical and electronics engineering from the University of Texas at El Paso. He earned his bachelor’s degree at the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University in India.

A 2014 post on LinkedIn said Madasani was an aviation program coordinator manager at Garmin. He studied at the University of Missouri-Kansas City and at Vasavi College of Engineering in India.

Two GoFundMe pages have been set up for the Garmin workers and a third for Grillot.

On Wednesday night, Kuchibhotla and Madasani had been at the bar for about 30 minutes or so. Around that same time, Grillot, a sometimes daily regular who either stops for a drink or grabs something to eat, was in the parking lot.

“Ian’s a really good guy,” said Garret Bohnen, who has served him at Austins. “He’s been going there forever. We’ve always had a good time with him. He’s always one to diffuse stuff.”

Witnesses said Purinton was drinking and spouting racial slurs at Kuchibhotla and Madasani. At one point, Purinton is thought to have been kicked out of the bar and then came back and started shooting.

Grillot stepped in and was shot.

The Kansas chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations on Thursday called for prosecutors to file hate crime charges against Purinton at both the state and federal level.

Moussa Elbayoumy, board chairman of the Kansas chapter, said that doing so would “send a strong message that violence targeting religious or ethnic minorities will not be tolerated.”

Olathe Mayor Michael Copeland on Thursday he was shocked and saddened.

“We pray that those in mourning will find comfort in the outpouring of love and support across our community,” Copeland said.