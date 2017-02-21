The children declined, and the man drove away; the sheriff's office said they would like to speak to him.

The man was seen in the area between 7 and 9 a.m. Wednesday, and at one point pulled into a driveway along Swan Lake Road where the children were waiting for their bus.

He's described as between 45 and 60 years old with gray hair and a short gray mustache. He was wearing an orange T-shirt with a large print of a tiger head on the front.

He was seen driving a light-colored gray or green four-door sedan with the plastic broken off the back side of the passenger-side mirror. The vehicle may have some rust along the fenders.

Anyone with information on the individual is asked to call the sheriff's office at (218) 336-4350 or call 911.