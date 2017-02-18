Matters of record received Feb. 18, 2017

Cameron J. Anderson, 28, Hermantown, criminal damage to property, imposition stayed on four years of probation with conditions including a $500 fine, two days in local confinement, $3,455 in restitution and a written letter of apology.

Cable D. Sharp, 27, Duluth, receiving or possessing a firearm with a missing or altered serial number, fined $50 and one year and one day in prison, time stayed on three years of probation with conditions including 125 days in local confinement; possession of a controlled substance, one year and one day in prison, time stayed on three years of probation with conditions including 125 days in local confinement - concurrent; disorderly conduct - offensive/abusive/noisy/obscene, fined $50 and 60 days in local confinement - concurrent; possession of a pistol without a permit and fleeing on foot, dismissed.

Christopher E. Wood, 34, Duluth, domestic assault, fined $50 and 180 days in local confinement, 176 days stayed on two years of probation with conditions including 20 days in jail or NERCC - stayed for completion of Domestic Abuse Intervention Program.

Feb. 16

Donna C. Amparan, 51, Duluth, misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, 45 days in local confinement and $36 in restitution; trespassing - returning to property within one year, dismissed.

Mary A. Grambush, 42, Duluth, obstructing legal process, fined $100.

Barbara B. Grau, 48, Duluth, misdemeanor theft, fined $300 and 30 days in local confinement, $250 and time stayed on one year of probation with conditions including $354 in restitution; criminal damage to property, 30 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with same conditions as first count; misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, dismissed.

Grace A. Mikutowski, 20, Duluth, driving while under the influence of alcohol, fined $1,000 and 90 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions including Victim Impact Panel; operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content and driving while impaired, dismissed.

Brian D. Pearson, 30, Superior, first count of misdemeanor theft (offense date 2/21/14) and giving false name or date-of-birth, fined $300 and 90 days in local confinement, $250 stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense - per each count concurrent; computer theft, fined $500, 90 days in local confinement and one year of probation with conditions including $489 in restitution - concurrent; second count of misdemeanor theft (offense date 2/26/14), dismissed.

Claire E. Peterson, 20, Duluth, driver involved in accident failed to give information, fined $200.

Jane E. Pinney, 58, Duluth, pattern of stalking (offense date 7/1/12) and threats of violence, adjudication stayed on three years of probation with conditions including a $100 fine and 170 days in local confinement - per each count concurrent; two counts of pattern of stalking (offense date 7/1/12), dismissed.

Connie I. Purdy, 53, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $500 and 60 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense; driving while under the influence of alcohol, dismissed.

Feb. 17

George J. Brossart, 18, Saginaw, assault with a dangerous weapon, adjudication stayed on five years of probation with conditions including two days in local confinement, 25 days Sentence to Serve Program and $705 in restitution; criminal vehicular operation resulting in bodily harm - leaving scene of collision, one year in local confinement, time stayed on two years of probation with conditions including 25 days Sentence to Serve Program - concurrent; damage to property, dismissed.

Tara M. Bureau, 34, Duluth, disorderly conduct - brawling or fighting, dismissed.

Roy S. Burse, 44, Duluth, disorderly conduct - brawling or fighting, dismissed.

Gerrek J. Bucsko, 30, St. Paul, license plate impoundment violation (offense date 1/12/11), fined $300; driving after revocation (offense date 1/12/11), fined $200.

Antonio Carr, 22, Hibbing, two counts of driving after suspension, fined $200 per each count.

Eddie M. Edwards, 21, Esko, use of wireless communications device - compose, read or send electronic message in motion or traffic, fined $50; careless driving, fined $100; possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.

Jeremy P. Finley, 39, Finland, no insurance (offense date 11/30/13), uninsured vehicle (offense date 12/19/13), first count of driving after revocation (offense date 4/8/14) and second count of driving after revocation, fined $200 per each count.

Matthew C. Gibbs, 30, Duluth, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 90 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions including Victim Impact Panel; operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, dismissed.

Jeffrey T. Glaser, 45, Superior, driving after revocation, dismissed.

Brett W. J. Jelinek, 25, Duluth, driving after suspension, fined $200.

Steven P. Lindeen, 47, Duluth, driving while under the influence of alcohol, 365 days in local confinement, 364 days stayed on two years of probation with conditions including DWI Program and $1,200 fee and six days in jail or lockup; operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, dismissed.

Bruce A. Michaud, 52, Superior, driving after revocation (offense date 2/13/12), fined $200.

Brian J. Robison, 59, Duluth, uninsured vehicle and driving after revocation, fined $200 per each count.

Edward L. Shatto, 65, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 365 days in local confinement, $1,000 and 364 days stayed on two years of probation with conditions including driver improvement clinic, Victim Impact Panel and 30 days of electronic monitoring; driving while under the influence of alcohol, dismissed.

Scott D. Slaughter, 19, Ely, driving after revocation, fined $200.

Bobbi J. Wise, 44, Duluth, uninsured vehicle (offense date 11/25/14), fined $200; driving after revocation, fined $200.

The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Duluth. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.