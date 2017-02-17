Matters of record received Feb. 17, 2017

Harold L. Jackson, 26, Duluth, burglary, dismissed.

Dan R. Sims, 34, no city listed, assault, dismissed.

Feb. 16

Jermaine T. Abney, 19, Duluth, domestic abuse - violation of a no-contact order, dismissed.

Tanisha J. Allen, 41, Duluth, uninsured vehicle, fined $100.

Douglas A. Barg, 55, Duluth, first count of driving after suspension (offense date 2/16/13) and second count of driving after suspension (offense date 2/27/13), fined $200 per each count.

Courtney D. Bauer, 22, Carlton, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions including if defendant completes Victim Impact Panel within six months, fine will be reduced by $500; driving while impaired and driving while under the influence of alcohol, dismissed.

Robert W. Christen, 45, Duluth, driving after suspension (offense date 4/27/14), fined $200.

Stephanie A. Colwell, 44, Duluth, disorderly conduct - offensive/abusive/noisy/obscene, adjudication stayed on one year of probation with conditions including a $50 fine, six days in local confinement and Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program.

David J. Dixon, 24, Duluth, misdemeanor theft, continued for dismissal for one year with condition of no same or similar offense.

Tyler M. Dixon, 22, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions including if defendant completes Victim Impact Panel within six months, fine will be reduced by $500; driving while impaired, marijuana in vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia and driver/owner of vehicle allowing open bottle, dismissed.

Robert J. Duke, 47, Duluth, misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, continued for dismissal for one year with condition of no same or similar offense and $100 court costs.

Rachel E. Goodsky, 48, Duluth, petty-misdemeanor theft by shoplifting (offense date 6/30/12), fined $25.

Christopher G. Green, 51, Duluth, disorderly conduct - brawling or fighting, fined $300 and 30 days in local confinement, $250 and time stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense.

Anthony A. Holloway, 30, Duluth, driving after cancellation - inimical danger to public safety, dismissed.

Jafar W. Hussen, 18, Duluth, first count of driving after suspension, continued for dismissal for one year with condition of no same or similar offense and $50 court costs; second count of driving after suspension, no sentence listed, $100 court costs.

John E. Jefferson, 50, Duluth, domestic assault, dismissed.

Gilberto P. Johnson, 37, Duluth, aggravated robbery, fined $1,000 and 88 months in prison, $950 and time stayed on eight years of probation with conditions including 134 days in local confinement; simple robbery, dismissed.

Brett J. King, 25, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions including if defendant completes Victim Impact Panel within six months, fine will be reduced by $500; driving while impaired, dismissed.

Lindsey A. Lindberg, 29, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.

Telisha M. Madison, 27, Duluth, misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, continued for dismissal for one year with condition of no same or similar offense.

Glen J. Maki, 43, Duluth, driving after revocation (offense date 6/15/14), fined $200.

Joshua J. Montgomery, 32, Keewatin, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a person charged with a crime, imposition stayed on two years of probation with conditions including one year in local confinement (324 days stayed) and 90 days of electronic monitoring - per each count concurrent.

Seth M. Nelson, 20, Duluth, obscured license plate violation, dismissed.

Daniel F. Robarge, 30, Duluth, misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, dismissed.

Marc L. Schindler, 45, Duluth, violation of an order for protection, fined $50 and 30 months in prison - concurrent; stalking, fined $50 and 44 months in prison; disturbance - tampering with a fire alarm, criminal damage to property and two counts of violation of an order for protection, dismissed.

Daniel M. Sherlock, 25, Superior, underage consumption (offense date 7/11/09), fined $100.

Susan L. Simcic, 51, Duluth, misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, dismissed.

Connor S. Smilanich, 18, Buhl, purchase/attempt to purchase alcohol - underage, fined $100.

Katelynn M. Virnig, 20, Hermantown, misdemeanor theft violation, continued for dismissal for one year with condition of no same or similar offense.

Frank L. Washington Jr., 30, Duluth, controlled substance crime, fined $50 and 75 months in prison.

The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Duluth. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.