Two injured in police pursuit near Hayward
Two people were injured Thursday in a crash near Hayward that took place during a pursuit of hit-and-run suspects.
The Wisconsin State Patrol reported that the crash occurred on State Highway 77 west of U.S. Highway 63 at 1:35 p.m. Thursday while the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office and the Hayward Police Department were pursuing hit-and-run suspects.
The driver, a 35-year-old Stone Lake man, was ejected from the vehicle and suffered life-threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol. He was transported to Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth. The passenger, a 46-year-old Hayward man, was transported to Hayward Area Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the State Patrol reported.
The names of the two men were not released Thursday.