Two injured in police pursuit near Hayward

The driver, a 35-year-old Stone Lake man, was ejected from the vehicle and suffered life-threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol. He was transported to Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth. The passenger, a 46-year-old Hayward man, was transported to Hayward Area Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the State Patrol reported.

The names of the two men were not released Thursday.