Matters of record received Feb. 16, 2017

Feb. 13

Ryan L. Thompson, 34, Lindstrom, Minn., driving while impaired (under the influence of alcohol), fined $1,000 and 90 days in local confinement or NERCC, 89 days stayed on one year of probation with conditions including Victim Impact Panel; disorderly conduct - brawling or fighting, fined $300 and 30 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense - concurrent; chemical test refusal, dismissed.

Feb. 14

Joel E. Dahlberg, 37, Minneapolis, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions including Victim Impact Panel; driving while impaired, driving while under the influence of alcohol and driving after revocation, dismissed.

Keith L. Gallagher, 31, Duluth, possession of stolen property, dismissed.

Amber E. McCorison, 37, Two Harbors, disturbance - disorderly conduct, continued for dismissal for one year with condition of no same or similar offense.

Feb. 15

Tanner W. Anderson, 31, Bovey, first count of possession of a controlled substance, 19 months in prison; second count of possession of a controlled substance, fined $50 and 21 months in prison - concurrent; two counts of giving a false name, 90 days in local confinement - per each count concurrent; introducing contraband (drugs) into a jail, lockup or prison facility, dismissed.

Andrew J. Billman, 30, Saginaw, driving after suspension, fined $200.

Mason J. Boyer, 18, Apple Valley, Minn., underage consumption, fined $100.

Terry J. Dedominces, 46, Wrenshall, misdemeanor theft, fined $50 and 90 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation; possession of a controlled substance and possession of burglary/theft tools, dismissed.

Melissa M. Disch, 38, Duluth, uninsured vehicle (offense date 9/14/10), fined $200.

Ashley M. Firkus, 34, Superior, driving after suspension, fined $200.

Nezondra Miller, 50, Duluth, driving without a valid license for vehicle driven, fined $100.

Andrew J. Taggart, 27, Zimmerman, Minn., assault, adjudication stayed one year with conditions including a $50 fine.

Christopher S. Wihriala, 23, South Range, driving after suspension, fined $200.

Drew C. Williams, 20, Duluth, felony theft, one year Diversion Program with conditions including $4,912 in restitution.

Chia L. Xiong, 25, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.

The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Duluth. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.