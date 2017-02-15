East Hillside residents feeling unsettled after homicide

East Hillside resident Christopher Pascone said he still feels safe, but he was surprised by the large police presence that continued into the night on Tuesday. His family moved to Duluth from a larger city because it's a quieter place to live, he said.

"I didn't feel unsafe, but I felt kind of uncomfortable that there were so many police around," he told the News Tribune. "We didn't expect that coming here. It felt a little bit intrusive to have such a big police presence so close to home."

He said he understands that the police department was there because it had a job to do, however.

Neighborhood residents had concerns, questions and suggestions about the Duluth Police Department's handling of the homicide during a community listening session Wednesday night at the Grant Community Recreation Center. The session was one of the regular "City Hall in the City" community meetings with Duluth officials and was already scheduled for Wednesday before Tuesday's homicide occurred a few blocks away.

Police said that William Andrew Grahek was killed when he was shot inside a rental home at 510 E. 11th St. at about 2 p.m. Tuesday. No one had been arrested in the incident as of Wednesday night. The shooting was the sixth in Duluth in the span of 25 days, but the first of those to result in a death.

Deputy Chief Nick Lukovsky told residents that there isn't a lot of information police can release to the community at this point because it's still an active investigation. However, he said he understands that residents aren't happy when the police department can't immediately give them all the details about the crime.

He told the News Tribune that, in general, a commonality with shootings is that people involved typically know each other, and that the homicide on Tuesday did not appear to be random. He said the police department is working diligently with its violent crimes unit to follow up on leads.

Homicides are a "very impactful" crime that shape the community, and "incidents like this shock the community from far east to far west," he said.

Sitting at a table with several parents, Lukovsky and Sgt. Ken Zwak heard concerns that the news about Tuesday's shooting was already reported in the media before Myers-Wilkins Elementary School was notified by authorities and went into lockdown. The shooting occurred two blocks from the school shortly before students were dismissed at the end of the school day.

Lisa Luokkala, a city employee who was attending the listening session as a neighborhood resident, said she wasn't happy to learn about the lag between the shooting and the lockdown of Myers-Wilkins. She pointed out that the incident happened within walking distance of the school and students could have been walking home when police were responding to the shooting. She said she hopes the police department changes its protocol to more quickly notify nearby schools when a violent crime occurs.

Parents and guardians heard about the lockdown via an automatic notification. The notification is "like every parent's nightmare," Luokkala said. "As a mother, my heart sunk to the bottom of my belly yesterday when I got the autodial."

Luokkala said she chose to live in the neighborhood because of its proximity to amenities and to downtown Duluth, and because it isn't gentrified — but it comes with some issues. In addition to resident-owned homes in the neighborhood, there are rentals which provide a revolving-door of people moving in and out. She pointed out that neighbors may not know the renters or know what's going on in the rental homes.

Luokkala said she feels like the neighborhood has become safer since she moved there a decade ago and more positive things have been happening. With a "great park" in the area, she said people should feel welcome to visit and she wants kids to be able to run around outside without parents worrying about crime.

"The number of shootings overall has just been kind of astounding. Six in 25 days seems really, really high to me and unsettling on a community-wide level — not just here in the neighborhood, but community-wide. That number doesn't sit well with me. I would like for us to get to the bottom of that," she said.