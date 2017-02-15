Matters of record received Feb. 15, 2017

Feb. 8

Daajah D. Lagrone, 19, Duluth, assault, dismissed.

Feb. 9

Jamie P. McNeary, 48, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 60 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions including if defendant completes Victim Impact Panel, fine will be reduced by $500; disorderly conduct - brawling or fighting, fined $300 and 30 days in local confinement - concurrent; misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content and driving while under the influence of alcohol, dismissed.

Feb. 10

Anthony A. Holloway, 30, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $50 and 75 months in prison; chemical test refusal and driving after cancellation - inimical danger to public safety, dismissed.

Feb. 13

Deanna D. Jenkins, 24, Duluth, two counts of misdemeanor theft, giving a false name or date-of-birth, trespassing - business and four counts of misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, dismissed.

Feb. 14

Branden M. Archibald, 34, Duluth, no insurance (offense date 5/3/14), fined $200; driving after suspension, fined $200.

Ashley M. Booker, 23, Moose Lake, misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, continued for dismissal for one year with conditions including one day of community work service.

Misty M. Chastain, 29, Stillwater, Minn., driving after suspension, fined $200.

Bradley C. Ford, 24, Duluth, alcohol consumption by a minor (offense date 5/2/13), fined $50.

Michael D. Hampton, 52, Duluth, misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, 30 days in local confinement.

Jonah P. Howard, 34, Proctor, sale of a narcotic, adjudication stayed on four years of probation with conditions including a $50 fine, two days in local confinement and 80 hours of community work service.

George R. King, 38, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 365 days in local confinement, $1,000 and 364 days stayed on two years of probation with conditions including driver improvement clinic, Victim Impact Panel, Ignition Interlock Program and 60 days of electronic monitoring - 30 days stayed if defendant completes Ignition Interlock Program; driving while under the influence of alcohol, dismissed.

James R. Marchetti, 62, Duluth, first count of driving while impaired, fined $2,000 and 365 days in local confinement, $1,000 and 362 days stayed on two years of probation with conditions including Victim Impact Panel, Ignition Interlock Program, driver improvement clinic and 30 days of electronic monitoring; second count of driving while impaired, dismissed.

Elizabeth M. Peterson, 20, Duluth, disorderly conduct - offensive/abusive/noisy/obscene, fined $100 and 30 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense.

Brandon L. Phillips, 23, Duluth, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100; dangerous weapons violation, continued for dismissal for one year with condition of no same or similar offense; marijuana in vehicle, dismissed.

Thomas R. Pogorelec, 57, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 365 days in local confinement, $1,000 and 362 days stayed on two years of probation with conditions including Victim Impact Panel, driver improvement clinic and 30 days of electronic monitoring; driving while under the influence of alcohol, dismissed.

William R. Polanka, 64, Duluth, criminal damage to property, continued for dismissal for six months with condition of no same or similar offense.

Cole J. Ramirez, 19, Lake Elmo, Minn., trespassing - returning after demand to leave, fined $50.

Jodeston T. Robinson, 23, Duluth, driving after revocation and uninsured vehicle, fined $200 per each count.

Stephanie D. Shabaiash, 26, Cloquet, domestic assault, fined $50 and one year in local confinement or Female Offender Program, 336 days stayed on two years of probation with conditions including domestic abuse counseling/treatment.

Robert J. Stelman, 23, Duluth, domestic assault (offense date 5/29/13), 90 days in local confinement; tampering with a motor vehicle (offense date 6/19/13), 90 days in local confinement; disorderly conduct - brawling or fighting, dismissed.

Ryan A. Watson, 23, Duluth, misdemeanor theft, continued for dismissal for one year with conditions including community work service for indeterminate.

The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Duluth. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.