    Duluth shooting victim identified as UMD student

    By Tom Olsen Today at 10:41 a.m.
    Law enforcement officers work the scene on the 500 block of East 11th Street in Duluth after a shooting occurred at an East Hillside residence Tuesday afternoon. This is the sixth shooting in Duluth in 25 days. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)

    Police have identified the victim of Tuesday’s fatal shooting in the East Hillside neighborhood as a 22-year-old University of Minnesota Duluth student.

    William Andrew Grahek was pronounced dead at a local hospital after the shooting at 510 E. 11th St. around 2 p.m. The university’s directory confirms that he was a student enrolled at UMD.

    Police said Tuesday night that a “person of interest” was being detained in the case, but said Wednesday morning that no one was in custody.

    “This continues to be a very active investigation and we are following up on numerous leads,” police said in a statement.

    Check back for updates to this story.

